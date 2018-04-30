American Savings Bank Reports First Quarter 2018 Earnings

"Our first quarter results reflect the benefits of our efforts to manage the effects of rising interest rates while we continue to deliver good earning asset growth from our focus on deepening our customer relationships. The bank delivered higher net interest margin, good deposit and loan growth, and – with the bottom line benefits from tax reform – we reported the highest quarterly net income in American's history," said Richard Wacker, president and chief executive officer. "We continued to deliver well for our customers, the bank, and for shareholders, and our team is committed to continuous improvement."

The lower federal corporate tax rate from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 reduced tax expense by approximately $3 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the linked and first quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the bank recognized a one-time tax benefit of $1.7 million, which was partially offset by the discretionary award of approximately $1 million in special $1,000 cash bonuses paid to employees in December 2017. Beginning in 2018, American also meaningfully increased wage rates for entry level and lower wage positions, increasing compensation costs in the quarter and for the year.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $58.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $57.0 million in the linked quarter and $54.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher yields on earning assets and strong deposit growth that funded earning asset growth in the investment portfolio and retail loan portfolios, which include consumer loans, residential loans and home equity lines of credit. Net interest margin was 3.76% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 3.68% in both the linked and prior year quarter of 2017.

The provision for loan losses was $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $3.7 million in the linked quarter and $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. The net charge-off ratio was 0.28% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 0.26% in the linked quarter and 0.29% in the prior year quarter. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment was 0.53% compared to 0.51% in the linked quarter and 0.41% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $15.0 million in the linked quarter and $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The decrease in noninterest income in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the linked quarter and first quarter of 2017 was primarily due to lower net debit card interchange fees of $1.2 million and $0.9 million, respectively, resulting primarily from a reclassification of $1.0 million in expenses relating to a new accounting standard.

Noninterest expense was $43.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $45.3 million in the linked quarter and $41.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the linked and prior year quarter includes higher compensation and benefit expense of $0.6 million and $1.4 million, respectively, reflecting a higher minimum wage for employees, along with higher performance-based incentives and annual merit increases, partially offset by the reclassification noted above. As previously mentioned, noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 was impacted by approximately $1 million in increased compensation for employees through a $1,000 bonus in connection with the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Total loans were $4.7 billion at March 31, 2018, up $71 million or 6.1% annualized, driven mainly by increases in commercial and commercial real estate loans of $63 million compared to December 31, 2017.

Total deposits were $6.1 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of $188 million or 12.8% annualized from December 31, 2017. Low-cost core deposits increased $178 million or 13.9% annualized from December 31, 2017. The average cost of funds was 0.23% for the first quarter of 2018, up 2 basis points from the linked quarter and up 3 basis points from the prior year quarter.

Overall, American's return on average equity was 12.58% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 11.09% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 10.82% in the prior year quarter. Return on average assets was 1.12% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 1.01% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 0.98% in the same quarter last year. American's solid results enabled it to pay dividends of $10.9 million to HEI while maintaining healthy capital levels -- leverage ratio of 8.6% and total capital ratio of 14.0% at March 31, 2018.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utilities, Hawaiian Electric, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)









Three months ended (in thousands)

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017 Interest and dividend income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 52,800



$ 51,986



$ 50,742

Interest and dividends on investment securities

9,202



8,230



6,980

Total interest and dividend income

62,002



60,216



57,722

Interest expense











Interest on deposit liabilities

2,957



2,802



2,103

Interest on other borrowings

496



386



816

Total interest expense

3,453



3,188



2,919

Net interest income

58,549



57,028



54,803

Provision for loan losses

3,541



3,670



3,907

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

55,008



53,358



50,896

Noninterest income











Fees from other financial services

4,654



5,741



5,610

Fee income on deposit liabilities

5,189



5,678



5,428

Fee income on other financial products

1,654



1,464



1,866

Bank-owned life insurance

871



1,374



983

Mortgage banking income

613



305



789

Other income, net

436



388



458

Total noninterest income

13,417



14,950



15,134

Noninterest expense











Compensation and employee benefits

24,440



23,836



23,042

Occupancy

4,280



4,076



4,154

Data processing

3,464



3,531



3,280

Services

3,047



3,005



2,360

Equipment

1,728



1,899



1,748

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,507



1,676



1,535

Marketing

645



1,211



517

FDIC insurance

713



608



728

Other expense

4,101



5,470



4,506

Total noninterest expense

43,925



45,312



41,870

Income before income taxes

24,500



22,996



24,160

Income taxes

5,540



6,137



8,347

Net income

$ 18,960



$ 16,859



$ 15,813

Comprehensive income

$ 6,885



$ 10,245



$ 16,648

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

1.12



1.01



0.98

Return on average equity

12.58



11.09



10.82

Return on average tangible common equity

14.57



12.82



12.58

Net interest margin

3.76



3.68



3.68

Efficiency ratio

61.04



62.95



59.87

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.28



0.26



0.29

As of period end











Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.53



0.51



0.41

Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

1.14



1.15



1.19

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.66



7.81



7.78

Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.6



8.6



8.5

Total capital ratio

14.0



14.2



13.6

Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 10.9



$ 9.4



$ 9.4



























The Statements of Income Data reflects the retrospective application of ASU No. 2017-07, "Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost," which was adopted in first quarter 2018. Nonservice cost was reclassified from "Compensation and employee benefits" to "Other expense."

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited)







March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 123,580



$ 140,934

Interest-bearing deposits

90,643



93,165

Investment securities







Available-for-sale, at fair value

1,418,490



1,401,198

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

43,450



44,515

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

10,158



9,706

Loans held for investment

4,742,024



4,670,768

Allowance for loan losses

(53,895)



(53,637)

Net loans

4,688,129



4,617,131

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

7,379



11,250

Other

425,426



398,570

Goodwill

82,190



82,190

Total assets

$ 6,889,445



$ 6,798,659

Liabilities and shareholder's equity







Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing

$ 1,795,114



$ 1,760,233

Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing

4,283,953



4,130,364

Other borrowings

100,430



190,859

Other

106,482



110,356

Total liabilities

6,285,979



6,191,812

Common stock

1



1

Additional paid in capital

345,652



345,018

Retained earnings

300,837



292,957

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits







Net unrealized losses on securities $ (28,248)



$ (14,951)



Retirement benefit plans (14,776)

(43,024)

(16,178)

(31,129)

Total shareholder's equity

603,466



606,847

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 6,889,445



$ 6,798,659





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

