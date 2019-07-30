American Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

HONOLULU, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) today reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $17.0 million compared to $20.8 million in the first, or linked, quarter of 2019 and $20.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Key measures of profitability remained healthy, with return on average equity of 10.5% and return on assets of 0.96%.

"Our second quarter results were below our recent quarters' performance due to volatility in our investment portfolio yield driven by the lower than expected interest rate environment as well as higher credit costs, including for one commercial exposure," said Richard Wacker, president and chief executive officer. "We continued to deliver strong net interest margin, good loan and deposit growth, and improving year-over-year efficiency. We are already seeing many of the benefits we anticipated from the consolidation of our non-branch teammates into our new ASB Campus and we are confident in the future improvements we will deliver for our customers, the bank, our team, and the community," said Wacker.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $61.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $63.7 million in the linked quarter and $59.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.82% compared to 3.99% in the linked quarter and 3.76% in the second quarter of 2018. Year-to-date, net interest margin was 3.90%. The decrease in net interest income and net interest margin compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in amortization of premiums in the investment securities portfolio.

The provision for loan losses was $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $6.9 million in the linked quarter and $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in provision over the linked quarter was primarily due to increased loss reserves for one commercial credit, increased reserves for loan portfolio growth, and additional loss reserves for the personal unsecured loan portfolio. The increase in provision over the prior year quarter was due to an increase in loan loss reserves for the personal unsecured loan portfolio, and a lower provision in the prior year due to a release of reserves for improved credit quality in the commercial, commercial real estate and home equity line of credit loan portfolios.

The net charge-off ratio was 0.29% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 0.39% in the linked quarter and 0.32% in the prior year quarter. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment was 0.79% compared to 0.83% in the linked quarter and 0.57% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $14.6 million in the linked quarter and $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases in mortgage banking, debit card interchange and fee income. The increase in noninterest income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to bank-owned life insurance proceeds received during the quarter.

Noninterest expense was $48.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $45.2 million in the linked quarter and $44.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. As was the case in the first quarter of 2019, noninterest expense included depreciation and occupancy costs related to the new campus building while still including the costs of properties being vacated.

Total loans were $5.0 billion as of June 30, 2019, up $164.5 million or 6.8% annualized from December 31, 2018, driven mainly by increases in commercial loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential loans.

Total deposits were $6.3 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $98.5 million or 3.2% annualized from December 31, 2018. Low-cost core deposits were $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Overall, American's return on average equity was 10.5% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 13.1% in the first quarter of 2019 and 13.6% in the prior year quarter. Return on average assets was 0.96% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.18% in the first quarter of 2019 and 1.20% in the second quarter of last year. The decreases from the linked and prior year quarters were primarily due to lower earnings in the second quarter of 2019. American paid dividends of $15.0 million to HEI during the quarter while maintaining healthy capital levels—leverage ratio of 8.7% and total capital ratio of 14.0% at June 30, 2019.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30 (in thousands)

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018

2019

2018 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 58,620



$ 57,860



$ 54,633



$ 116,480



$ 107,433

Interest and dividends on investment securities

7,535



10,628



8,628



18,163



17,830

Total interest and dividend income

66,155



68,488



63,261



134,643



125,263

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

4,287



4,252



3,284



8,539



6,241

Interest on other borrowings

411



528



393



939



889

Total interest expense

4,698



4,780



3,677



9,478



7,130

Net interest income

61,457



63,708



59,584



125,165



118,133

Provision for loan losses

7,688



6,870



2,763



14,558



6,304

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

53,769



56,838



56,821



110,607



111,829

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,798



4,562



4,744



9,360



9,398

Fee income on deposit liabilities

5,004



5,078



5,138



10,082



10,327

Fee income on other financial products

1,830



1,593



1,675



3,423



3,329

Bank-owned life insurance

2,390



2,259



1,133



4,649



2,004

Mortgage banking income

976



614



617



1,590



1,230

Other income, net

534



458



536



992



972

Total noninterest income

15,532



14,564



13,843



30,096



27,260

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

25,750



25,512



23,655



51,262



48,095

Occupancy

5,479



4,670



4,194



10,149



8,474

Data processing

3,852



3,738



3,540



7,590



7,004

Services

2,606



2,426



3,028



5,032



6,075

Equipment

2,189



2,064



1,874



4,253



3,602

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,663



1,360



1,491



3,023



2,998

Marketing

1,323



990



1,085



2,313



1,730

FDIC insurance

628



626



727



1,254



1,440

Other expense

4,519



3,854



4,556



8,373



8,657

Total noninterest expense

48,009



45,240



44,150



93,249



88,075

Income before income taxes

21,292



26,162



26,514



47,454



51,014

Income taxes

4,276



5,323



5,953



9,599



11,493

Net income

$ 17,016



$ 20,839



$ 20,561



$ 37,855



$ 39,521

Comprehensive income

$ 31,291



$ 27,091



$ 16,579



$ 58,382



$ 23,464

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.96



1.18



1.20



1.07



1.16

Return on average equity

10.46



13.09



13.56



11.76



13.07

Return on average tangible common equity

11.97



15.03



15.68



13.48



15.13

Net interest margin

3.82



3.99



3.76



3.90



3.76

Efficiency ratio

62.36



57.80



60.13



60.06



60.58

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.29



0.39



0.32



0.34



0.30

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.79



0.83



0.57









Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

1.17



1.12



1.11









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.2



8.1



7.6









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.7



8.7



8.6









Total capital ratio

14.0



13.9



13.9









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 15.0



$ 18.0



$ 11.1



$ 33.0



$ 22.0



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 115,214



$ 122,059

Interest-bearing deposits

52,415



4,225

Investment securities







Available-for-sale, at fair value

1,298,010



1,388,533

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

137,029



141,875

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

8,434



9,958

Loans held for investment

5,008,489



4,843,021

Allowance for loan losses

(58,425)



(52,119)

Net loans

4,950,064



4,790,902

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

9,196



1,805

Other

511,502



486,347

Goodwill

82,190



82,190

Total assets

$ 7,164,054



$ 7,027,894

Liabilities and shareholder's equity







Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing

$ 1,883,044



$ 1,800,727

Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing

4,374,339



4,358,125

Other borrowings

111,485



110,040

Other

134,162



124,613

Total liabilities

6,503,030



6,393,505

Common stock

1



1

Additional paid in capital

348,423



347,170

Retained earnings

330,141



325,286

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits







Net unrealized losses on securities $ (830)



$ (24,423)



Retirement benefit plans (16,711)

(17,541)

(13,645)

(38,068)

Total shareholder's equity

661,024



634,389

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 7,164,054



$ 7,027,894



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

