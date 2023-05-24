American School of Bombay implements a bold and innovative education plan to create a preferred future for students English Français

News provided by

American School of Bombay

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

MUMBAI, India, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this year of the G20 Summit, the American School of Bombay (ASB), with two campuses in Mumbai, is ready to do its part in empowering young minds to pursue their dreams and enhance the lives of others in India and globally. 

ASB students use design thinking to create inclusive, school-wide solutions to build back the community stronger than ever.
ASB students use design thinking to create inclusive, school-wide solutions to build back the community stronger than ever.
ASB empowers students to write policies and guidelines to drive and co-create key aspects of their learning experience. (PRNewsfoto/American School of Bombay)
ASB empowers students to write policies and guidelines to drive and co-create key aspects of their learning experience. (PRNewsfoto/American School of Bombay)
American School of Bombay leads the way in innovative education among international schools: Dr Paul Richards, Head of School (PRNewsfoto/American School of Bombay)
American School of Bombay leads the way in innovative education among international schools: Dr Paul Richards, Head of School (PRNewsfoto/American School of Bombay)
ASB students use design thinking to create inclusive, school-wide solutions to build back the community stronger than ever.
ASB empowers students to write policies and guidelines to drive and co-create key aspects of their learning experience. (PRNewsfoto/American School of Bombay) American School of Bombay leads the way in innovative education among international schools: Dr Paul Richards, Head of School (PRNewsfoto/American School of Bombay)

A small school that punches above its weight class, ASB has led the way in innovation among international schools for years. Its reputation as a warm and accepting community is well known, a place where the phrase 'friend' is ubiquitous. Dr. Paul Richards completes his first year at ASB as the Head of School and continues the tradition of transformational leadership. After starting his career in Boston, and then leading in London, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, Dr. Paul says he wouldn't want to be anywhere else than at the American School of Bombay.

"With what ASB has learned coming out of the global pandemic, it now has the urgent and exciting opportunity to come together as a community. The school is currently creating a preferred future for the benefit of its students." - Dr. Paul Richards, Head of School, American School of Bombay.

ASB has launched a bold and innovative strategic plan to create the preferred future, with five pillars serving as multi-year goals:

  • Elevate the well-being of every community member to thrive — be happy, healthy, and successful, as 'The One Thing.' To support and feed into this overarching priority, ABS will commit to the following complementary priorities.
  • Establish authentic connections between the school and the host country through a vibrant Community Social Responsibility program and a new Indian cultural center.
  • Sustain an inclusive, equitable, and just (DEI-J) school and professional experience through inclusive practices and equitable policies.
  • Empower students to drive and co-create key aspects of their learning by giving them not just voice, but the pen to write policies and guidelines that directly affect them.
  • Calibrate the learning experience to meet the dynamic needs of each individual student through personalized learning pathways.

Striving to become a better version of ourselves is the right and necessary thing to do, and this generation of students is achieving it at the American School of Bombay.

Contact:
Dr. Paul Richards
Head of School
American School of Bombay
[email protected]
LinkedIn | Instagram 

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080292/American_School_of_Bombay.mp4
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080268/ASB_students.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080269/Dr_Paul_Richards.jpg

SOURCE American School of Bombay

Also from this source

American School of Bombay implements a bold and innovative education plan to create a preferred future for students

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.