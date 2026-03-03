American Securities Announces Agreement to Sell CPM and MW Components

Transaction Underscores American Securities' Longstanding Strategy of Scaling Market-Leading U.S. Industrials Businesses

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Securities LLC ("American Securities"), a leading U.S. private equity firm, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell CPM Holdings Inc. ("CPM") and ASP MWI Holdings Inc. ("MW Components"), two of its portfolio companies, to Rosebank Industries (LON: ROSE) ("Rosebank") in a transaction valued at an enterprise value of $3.25 billion, inclusive of an up to $200 million potential earnout payment1.

American Securities has partnered closely with each company to accelerate growth, enhance operational effectiveness, and strengthen competitive positioning, reflecting the firm's model of combining strong management teams with American Securities' dedicated in-house operational resources to unlock strategic value.

Since American Securities' investment in CPM in November 2018, the company has focused on maintaining its leading global market position and reputation; shifting its mix toward higher-margin, more recurring aftermarket business; capturing share in high-growth renewable energy markets; and investing in its people and systems to position the business for long-term success. CPM's growth has been driven by strong organic performance and complemented by eight strategic acquisitions, including the acquisitions of Dorssers and Jacobs, both leading North American aftermarket providers. Additionally, through its one-of-a-kind innovation center, CPM recently launched Monarc, a revolutionary technology that allows customers to produce clean label products at scale and in a safer manner.

Since partnering with American Securities in September 2017, MW Components has invested in talent, equipment, and technology to support accelerating growth in strategic end markets including aerospace & defense, electronics, and semiconductor, which collectively increased from 9% of aggregate revenue at acquisition to 25% at exit. The company also deepened its digital and e-commerce capabilities, including through the in-house development of its proprietary "SNAP" software that facilitates rapid quoting activity. MW Component's organic growth has been supplemented by nine add-on acquisitions that expanded its end market and commercial reach and deepened manufacturing capabilities across numerous product categories, ultimately culminating in the creation of three operating divisions: Fasteners, Springs, and Precision Components. The American Securities team also supported key operational and margin expansion initiatives alongside the company.

"It has been a true privilege to partner with these exceptional management teams" said Michael Fisch, Founder & CEO of American Securities. "With Dave Webster's leadership at CPM and Tom Amato's leadership at MW Components, both businesses have built durable platforms for sustained success. We are confident that CPM and MW Components are well positioned to build on their momentum and pursue their next phase of growth with Rosebank."

"We are incredibly proud of the growth the CPM management team achieved during our partnership," said Michael Sand, Partner at American Securities. "CPM enhanced its capabilities, developed groundbreaking technology, and expanded into new product categories, geographies, and end markets, all of which position the Company for continued growth."

"American Securities has been an outstanding partner," said Dave Webster, CEO of CPM. "Their deep industrial expertise and active operational engagement enabled us to elevate our customer offering, broaden our capabilities, and further strengthen our organization. We are excited to carry that progress forward as we embark on this new chapter with Rosebank."

"American Securities has played an instrumental role in MW Components' evolution," said Thomas Amato, CEO of MW Components. "Over the years, American Securities has brought thoughtful guidance and operational rigor to support the company's key growth and strategic repositioning initiatives. Their partnership has positioned MW Components well for continued success in the years ahead."

Baird, Evercore, and Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisors and Weil acted as legal advisor to CPM, MW Components, and American Securities. Hunton Andrews Kurth also acted as legal advisor to MW Components. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

About CPM

Founded in 1883, CPM has evolved from its origins as the California Pellet Mill into a diversified industrial business. Headquartered in Blaine, Minnesota, the company has become an innovative leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered process equipment and automation systems. CPM serves a global customer base, operating through three core segments: Industrial Solutions, Engineered Solutions and Process Solutions primarily serving the animal feed, oilseed processing, renewable energy, food, and other industrial markets. The company operates 35 facilities globally and maintains a commercial presence in more than 100 countries, with approximately 1,700 employees.

About MW Components

MW Components, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a manufacturer of highly engineered, bespoke fasteners, springs and precision metal components, wholly based in the United States. MW Components has evolved through significant organic growth and a prolific "buy-and-build" strategy, positioning itself as a leading manufacturer of specialty fasteners and springs in North America, serving over 14,000 OEMs, distributors and aftermarket customers through multiple channels across the aerospace, medical, electronics, energy, agriculture, construction and other diversified industrial sectors. MW Components houses over 24 industry–leading brands and manufactures products that are mission-critical but represent only a small portion of the overall finished product cost. The company operates 24 manufacturing facilities across the United States and employs more than 1,750 people.

About American Securities

Founded in 1994, American Securities is a leading U.S. private equity firm that invests in North American companies, primarily in the industrial and B2B services sectors. With $23 billion under management, we partner with businesses generating $200 million to $2 billion in annual revenues. We combine deep sector expertise, differentiated insights and proven internal capabilities to serve as transformational partners that drive growth and build enduring value. Our investment philosophy emphasizes capital preservation through disciplined investing and hands-on engagement, paired with repeatable value creation processes and operational excellence. American Securities is based in New York with an office in Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.american-securities.com.

1 Earnout payment is subject to the achievement of certain FY26 performance targets

