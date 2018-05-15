American Security is Awarded Company of the Month by New York Real Estate Journal

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island City based security supplier, American Security, has been awarded April's Company of the Month by New York Real Estate Journal, the largest commercial real estate publication in New York. American Security has enjoyed ongoing success with winning exciting new projects across the tristate area, including installing fire alarm systems at 55 Water St. and 416-420 Kent Ave., in Brooklyn, as well as security and interactive video monitoring systems for the historic and large-scale rental assistance demonstration of MHACY's portfolio in Yonkers. The company harbors the philosophy that, "It'll be perfect when we're done, and if it's not perfect, then we're not done."

An industry leader within interactive security services, American Security continues to grow and expand with new interactive video offerings. Within interactive video, American Security's service offerings are divided into two categories: anti-loitering services – Safe Lobby – and doorman and package delivery services – including Video Doorman, where clients can offer virtual concierge security services to residents without the financial obligation of a 24/7 staff of doormen. The American Security fire division has grown substantially over the past five years and they have reinvested all of those resources into continuing to grow this division.

"We have a fire division that is second-to-none," says Shia Tauber, American Security's Director of Life Safety.

Having worked with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) for over two decades, American Security has deep knowledge of the nuances of working in large-scale housing developments. "Our culture must be fine-tuned to meet our clients' needs, " says Seth Barcus, Director of Security and Interactive Video.

American Security has been protecting homes, businesses, and facilities since 1979. They have been installing monitoring and maintaining security, fire and interactive video systems throughout the tristate area and specialize in commercial and multi-family housing applications. The team of certified service and installation technicians, dedicated customer service professionals and well-seasoned sales and account managers are fully dedicated to ensuring that customers are safe, protected and happy.

Safe Lobby - Anti-loitering security monitoring and burglar alarms;

Video Doorman - remote doorman service using CCTV Video Systems;

Video, app-based, and traditional intercoms and telephone entry systems; and

Full-service Fire alarm systems

