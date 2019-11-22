American Senior Alliance: Commissioners Are Right to Ensure Solar Power Users Don't Shift Costs to Alabama Seniors

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, November 21, 2019, regulators at the Alabama Public Service Commission held a hearing to evaluate complaints about a standby charge for customers who have installed solar power at their homes. The following is a statement from American Senior Alliance.

"Keeping electricity rates affordable is crucially important for seniors in Alabama and across our country. That's why American Senior Alliance has taken a strong interest in matters before public utility regulators in a number of states, including Alabama.

We wholeheartedly support the December 2012 standby charge implemented by the Alabama Public Service Commission, which helps ensure that all customers who remain connected to the electric grid pay for its use. The $5 per kilowatt charge for users of residential solar power is a common sense way to ensure that customers without solar - including vulnerable seniors - don't end up paying more on their power bills.

In California, for example, non-solar customers have been forced to pay $2 billion more for power because of policies that favor solar customers. This must not be allowed to happen in Alabama, which is why the implementation of a standby charge for solar customers is sensible and prudent.

There is nothing wrong with installing solar power. But there is something wrong with relying on the grid for backup power and not expecting to pay for that privilege. The grid isn't free and we all should pay for it.

We and the seniors we represent commend the members of the Alabama Public Service Commission for taking this common sense step to protect Alabama seniors."

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, American Senior Alliance is a not-for-profit organization that brings together our nation's senior citizens to defend their values and to protect the rights and services they've earned. Through strong and targeted advocacy, AmSA helps preserve the financial resources of our seniors and keep dollars in their wallet.

SOURCE American Senior Alliance