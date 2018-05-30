American Senior Communities Flash Mob Swoops into the Indianapolis Public Library to Raise Funds for The Longest Day

Teams across the country are also planning events for The Longest Day to recognize that each day can be the longest day for families facing the challenges of Alzheimer's disease.

American Senior Communities is the largest provider of memory care in the state of Indiana and understands and supports the important work of the Alzheimer's Association. To donate or to learn more about the Longest Day, visit: http://act.alz.org/goto/asc.

Beyond Memory Care, American Senior Communities provides a wide variety of Lifestyle and Care options across the senior care continuum. To learn more about how caring people make the difference at American Senior Communities, visit www.ASCCare.com.

