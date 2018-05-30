INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Senior Communities (ASC) recently broke the silence and rocked library goers with a surprise flash mob. Nearly 100 participants including some Indiana Pacemates and the Crispus Attucks High School Cheerleading squad joined ASC at the Indianapolis Public Library to raise awareness for The Longest Day, a fundraising event by the Alzheimer's Association. Click to view: www.ASCFlashMob.com.
Teams across the country are also planning events for The Longest Day to recognize that each day can be the longest day for families facing the challenges of Alzheimer's disease.
American Senior Communities is the largest provider of memory care in the state of Indiana and understands and supports the important work of the Alzheimer's Association. To donate or to learn more about the Longest Day, visit: http://act.alz.org/goto/asc.
Beyond Memory Care, American Senior Communities provides a wide variety of Lifestyle and Care options across the senior care continuum. To learn more about how caring people make the difference at American Senior Communities, visit www.ASCCare.com.
For More Information, Contact:
Eunice Trotter, American Senior Communities
(317) 489-8556, or eunicetrotter@ASCCare.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-senior-communities-flash-mob-swoops-into-the-indianapolis-public-library-to-raise-funds-for-the-longest-day-300656161.html
SOURCE American Senior Communities
Share this article