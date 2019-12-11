American Sentiment Remains Optimistic or Unchanged on US-China Relations

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the ongoing trade war and heightened tensions between the United States and China, Americans' opinion of China has remained largely unchanged since 2015, according to a new poll commissioned by independent, Hong Kong based non- profit the China-United States Exchange Foundation. Americans believe that the two countries should continue to cooperate on key issues like climate change, technology and anti-terrorism.

The results of the poll also show that despite increasing bipartisan support in Washington for a tougher American stance on China, over half of Americans (51%) believe that the trade war is having a negative impact on the global economy and hold the U.S. and China equally responsible for current trade tensions.

The poll, which tracked a benchmark survey conducted in 2015, shows that the American's view of China has remained consistent (21% favorable) since 2015 and their positive rating of the relationship fell by just 1% from 17% to 16%. This is a stark difference with results of the views of Washington- based insiders among whom favorable opinions of China declined by half (16% to 8%). Moreover, the insiders' positive rating of the China-U.S. relationship declined from 32% to 2% since 2015, which likely reflects the current Administration's approach. Meanwhile the general population remains more optimistic about China-US relations then some other reports have suggested.

CUSEF partnered with Washington based Prime Group, a public opinion research company, in order to better understand and measure Americans attitudes toward China and China-U.S. relations. The nationwide survey tracked and expanded upon benchmark research conducted by Prime Group in 2015, focusing on key issues related to China-US relations, such as trade, cyberwarfare, technology development, human rights, and climate and environmental policy and practices.

Douglas H. Paal, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace noted, "It was long a truism that 'Soviet experts loathed their subject, and China experts loved theirs.' This survey shows that times have changed and we have entered a new and different era, where the former verities are the new illusions. Paired with recent, regular surveys from the Pew Foundation and Chicago Council on Foreign Relations, CUSEF has made an illuminating contribution."

Adding to the report's conclusions, Audie Wong, Executive Director of CUSEF, found additional evidence for the overall pursuit of cooperation between the United States and China, stating: "Although a comprehensive trade deal has not yet been reached, it is evident that the two countries must continue to engage and cooperate. The results show that Americans see China's economic growth as a positive for the U.S. and should treat China as a partner, despite all of the developments in and news surrounding U.S.-China relations. As the two largest economies in the world, the U.S. and China can both benefit more from cooperation than from conflict."

POLL RESULTS

American Public:

The American public's positive opinion of China has remained stable from 2015 to 2019 (21% favorable). The rate of unfavorable opinion of China decreased from 44% to 41%. Younger Americans including Millennials and Gen Z respondents remain the most positive, with the highest favorability of China (31% favorable). The overall positive rating of the relationship between the two countries has remained stable at 16% (17% in 2015).

The American public holds China (21%) and the U.S. (23%) equally responsible for current trade tensions.

More Americans (45%) disapprove of the Trump Administration's handling of relations with China than approve (37%).

Washington based insiders:

Experts are nearly three times as likely to disapprove (71%) of the Trump Administration's handling of U.S.- China relations than to approve (26%).

than blame the U.S. (22%) for the current trade tensions between the two countries; 39% blame both equally. Experts' favorable opinion of China declined by half from 16% to 8%. The unfavorable rating of China has increased among Experts from 61% in 2015 to 76%. Experts' positive rating of US-China relationship has declined from 32% to 2%. Experts' negative rating of the relationship has increased from 7% to 56%.

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from Prime Group. Total sample size was n=2,401 for the general population survey and n=200 for Washington experts. Washington insiders are made up of political and public policy experts including lawyers, lobbyists, association executives, academics, think tank personnel, and other high-level professionals – most of whom have past government experience and who function as proxies for current political and government decision makers and influencers. Census-representative sample of adults 18+ in U.S. Survey was fielded from June 10-June 20, 2019. The survey was carried out online.

The full results of the poll can be found at https://www.cusef.org.hk/en/what-we-do/research/#

About the China - United States Exchange Foundation

The China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) is an independent, non-profit and non-governmental foundation committed to the belief that a positive and peaceful relationship between the strongest developed nation and the most populous, fast-developing nation is essential for global wellbeing. Founded in Hong Kong in 2008 and privately funded, CUSEF builds platforms to encourage constructive dialogue and diverse exchanges between the people of the U.S. and China. For more information please visit https://www.cusef.org.hk/.

