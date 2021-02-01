American Sentinel University Plans to Merge with Post University to Become the American Sentinel College of Nursing and Health Sciences of Post University

"We are very pleased about becoming part of Post University and believe this merger is in the best interest of our students to ensure growth and innovation in light of the rapidly changing healthcare and higher education landscape," said Mary Adams, president of American Sentinel University. "While we are a thriving institution today, joining Post University will make us stronger with access to enhanced support, expertise and resources. We believe our students, faculty, staff, healthcare partners and schools using our digital simulations will all benefit from this agreement."

"We're eager to be adding American Sentinel's fully online nursing and healthcare programs to our program offerings," said John L. Hopkins, president and CEO of Post University. "The addition of American Sentinel's programs, administration, faculty and infrastructure as a division of Post University will allow the leveraging of strengths and talents to create additional educational opportunities for current and future students. We feel there are already so many great synergies such as affordability, a commitment to innovation in online education and technology, as well as offering unmatched personalized student support. We are excited for the future."

While American Sentinel University will cease to operate as an independent institution after the merger, the American Sentinel College of Nursing and Health Sciences of Post University will continue to offer the same programs, with accompanying support services, using the same faculty and same curriculum. American Sentinel's Sentinel U™ division will also continue to operate seamlessly. American Sentinel University's current programs accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education will retain such accreditation upon the merger into Post University. American Sentinel University and Post University anticipate obtaining the required approvals for the merger in Spring 2021.

American Sentinel University delivers accredited online degree programs in nursing (BSN, MSN, and DNP) and healthcare management (MBA Healthcare). Its affordable, flexible bachelor's and master's nursing degree programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), of One Dupont Circle, NW Suite 530, Washington, D.C., 20036. The DNP program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) of 3343 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 850, Atlanta, Ga., 30326. The University is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), of 1101 17th Street NW, Suite 808, Washington, D.C. 20036, (202) 234-5100, www.deac.org, and regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), of 230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500, Chicago, IL 60604, www.hlcommission.org.



Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University® is known for its innovation and focus on providing every online and on-campus student an extraordinary educational experience with an unmatched level of personalized support. Among the first in the nation and the first in the State of Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post fuels the personal aspirations and career goals of its students with inventive and robust learning technologies that deliver in-demand undergraduate and graduate degree programs, small class sizes, individual attention, and customizable degree concentrations.

Recognized for its Honors Program, NCAA Division II athletics, and its pioneering role in online education for more than twenty years, Post University is licensed by the state of Connecticut through the Office of Higher Education. Post University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) and has been continuously accredited since 1972. Selected programs within the Malcolm Baldrige School of Business are programmatically accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). Post is ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report and recognized as a Top Workplace USA 2021.

