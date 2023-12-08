American Shrimp Processors Association Applauds Affirmative Preliminary Vote on New Trade Petitions, Supports New Senate Bill to Redistribute Tariff Revenue to Affected Communities

News provided by

American Shrimp Processors Association

08 Dec, 2023, 11:49 ET

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) made an affirmative preliminary determination regarding the antidumping and countervailing duty petitions filed by the American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) on imports of shrimp from Ecuador, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The ITC, in a unanimous 4-0 vote, determined that there was a reasonable indication that the domestic industry is materially injured or threatened with injury by imports from the four countries. As a result of today's vote, the antidumping and countervailing duty investigations will proceed at both the ITC and the U.S.  Department of Commerce (Commerce).

ASPA President Trey Pearson welcomed the result: "Today's vote validates the data in ASPA's petitions demonstrating that imports from Ecuador, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam have taken market share from domestic producers, deeply undercut prices, and caused serious harm to domestic shrimp processors and shrimp harvesters alike. I am very proud of all of the ASPA members who put in the hard work to take the lead on these petitions, and I am humbled by the outpouring of support for our petitions from hundreds of shrimp fishermen throughout the Gulf. These unfair imports have thrown our entire industry into crisis, and I thank the ITC for allowing these important cases to continue."

ASPA's petitions generated overwhelming support throughout the domestic industry. In addition to support from its own members accounting for over 85 percent of domestic production, ASPA submitted support forms from more than 850 shrimp boats from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Together, the vessels included in ASPA's submissions landed the majority of shrimp harvested in 2022. Commerce is scheduled to make preliminary countervailing duty determinations for the four countries on March 25, 2024, and ASPA expects preliminary antidumping findings on imports from Ecuador and Indonesia will be issued in May of 2024. Final results in the investigations are not expected until the fall of 2024.

Today ASPA also announced its support for the Resilient Communities Act of 2023, introduced by Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on December 6, 2023. The Act would re-direct hundreds of millions of dollars of antidumping and countervailing duty tariff revenue to the communities that are directly harmed by unfair trade. "This bill could make a huge difference for the domestic shrimp industry, which has been fighting unfairly traded imports for almost twenty years. Tariffs help tame import prices and volumes, and the revenue they generate should also be re-invested in the domestic industries that have suffered lost sales, production, and jobs due to dumped and subsidized imports. We thank Senators Baldwin and Cassidy for introducing the Resilient Communities Act, and we look forward to working with them to secure its passage."

More information on the efforts of ASPA and its members can be accessed via www.americanshrimp.com

Media Contact: 
Edward T. Hayes
504-585-7500
[email protected]

SOURCE American Shrimp Processors Association

Also from this source

US Department of Commerce Initiates AD/CVD Investigations & ASPA Witnesses Testify at ITC Preliminary Conference

US Department of Commerce Initiates AD/CVD Investigations & ASPA Witnesses Testify at ITC Preliminary Conference

The American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) is pleased to announce that the US Department of Commerce granted ASPA's request to initiate...
American Shrimp Processors Association Launches Trade Petitions Addressing Unfair Dumping and Illegal Subsidies

American Shrimp Processors Association Launches Trade Petitions Addressing Unfair Dumping and Illegal Subsidies

Today, the American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) filed trade petitions seeking antidumping duties on imported frozen warmwater shrimp from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.