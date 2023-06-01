American Shrimp Processors Association Applauds International Trade Commission for Maintaining Antidumping Orders on Imported Shrimp

News provided by

American Shrimp Processors Association

01 Jun, 2023, 12:16 ET

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) voted today to maintain Antidumping Orders on unfairly traded imported shrimp from China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. The vote was taken in connection with the Third Five Year Sunset Review on the shrimp antidumping orders. All five ITC Commissioners voted unanimously that the US shrimp industry would likely continue to suffer material injury if the antidumping orders were removed.

Continue Reading

The US shrimp industry is a vital part of the social, cultural, and economic fabric of our nation, particularly in the Gulf Coast and South Atlantic communities where domestic shrimp is harvested and processed. ASPA President Trey Pearson praised the ITC result, stating that "decades of increasing imported shrimp volumes have created a race to the bottom on prices and decimated our market share. Today, the ITC provided us with a lifeline and incentive to continue the fight to allow this industry to survive in a fair competitive environment."

The American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) has defended the antidumping orders for 15 years and continues to believe that trade relief is critical to survival. In a joint statement ASPA trade counsel Elizabeth Drake and Eddy Hayes noted that "the trade remedy system is crucial to our international trade legal framework. Antidumping duties provide important discipline on goods sold at less than fair value, and we thank the ITC Commissioners and staff for carefully considering the data and the impact of continued dumping on this important domestic industry."

More information on the efforts of ASPA and its members can be accessed via www.americanshrimp.com.

Media Contact
Edward T. Hayes
504-585-7500
[email protected]

SOURCE American Shrimp Processors Association

Also from this source

The American Shrimp Processors Association Pursues Both MSC and CSC RFM Certifications

U.S. Shrimp Industry and Congressional Allies Urge International Trade Commission to Maintain Antidumping Orders on Imported Shrimp

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.