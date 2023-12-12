American Shrimp Processors Association Welcomes House China Select Committee's Bipartisan Trade Enforcement Recommendations USA - English

News provided by

American Shrimp Processors Association

12 Dec, 2023, 12:16 ET

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 12, 2023, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party adopted a bipartisan report with scores of policy recommendations to reset the terms of the U.S. economic relationship with China and help domestic producers compete in the face of China's non-market practices. The American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) welcomed the recommendations focused on strengthening the enforcement of U.S. trade remedy laws as a key component of this strategy.

"American shrimp processors and harvesters have been fighting China's unfair trade practices for nearly twenty years," said ASPA President Trey Pearson. "The domestic shrimp industry is made up of small, family-owned businesses, and we need our trade remedy laws to be strengthened and vigorously enforced for us to have a chance to compete with foreign producers and exporters supported by the Government of China."

Among the Committee's recommendations, ASPA strongly supports: (1) enacting Leveling the Playing Field 2.0 (H.R. 3882) to update U.S. trade laws to address circumvention, repeat "whack-a-mole" investigations, and other predatory trade practices; (2) appropriating additional funding for trade enforcement; (3) consideration of financial assistance for small and medium sized businesses that pursue unfair trade cases; and (4) enactment of legislation mandating country of origin labeling for food products purchased on-line.

"Today's report is a great first step in the right direction," continued Mr. Pearson. "We look forward to working with members of Congress and the Administration to make these important recommendations a reality. With the right tools in place to counteract unfair trade practices, domestic shrimp producers can compete and thrive."

The American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) was formed in 1964 to represent and promote the interests of the domestic, U.S. wild-caught, warm water shrimp processing industry along the Gulf Coast with members from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. More information on the efforts of ASPA and its members can be accessed via www.americanshrimp.com.

Media Contact: 
Edward T. Hayes
504-585-7500
[email protected]

SOURCE American Shrimp Processors Association

Also from this source

American Shrimp Processors Association Applauds Affirmative Preliminary Vote on New Trade Petitions, Supports New Senate Bill to Redistribute Tariff Revenue to Affected Communities

American Shrimp Processors Association Applauds Affirmative Preliminary Vote on New Trade Petitions, Supports New Senate Bill to Redistribute Tariff Revenue to Affected Communities

oday the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) made an affirmative preliminary determination regarding the antidumping and...
US Department of Commerce Initiates AD/CVD Investigations & ASPA Witnesses Testify at ITC Preliminary Conference

US Department of Commerce Initiates AD/CVD Investigations & ASPA Witnesses Testify at ITC Preliminary Conference

The American Shrimp Processors Association (ASPA) is pleased to announce that the US Department of Commerce granted ASPA's request to initiate...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.