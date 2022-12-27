American Sign Language Classes Offered in Person and Online

American Sign Language (ASL) Classes Offered Online via Zoom Technology

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) will offer weekly American Sign Language (ASL) classes in four locations and online via Zoom Technology starting January 4, 2023.

Online ASL classes through Zoom technology are offered on Wednesdays at 2 PM, 4 PM, and 6 PM.

In-person classes will be held Tuesdays at 6 PM in Bonita Springs, FL, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM in North Fort Myers, FL, Wednesdays at 6 PM in Lehigh Acres, FL, and Thursdays at 2:30 PM and 6 PM at the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center in Fort Myers, FL. Check the website at www.dhhc.life for exact locations.

Classes are $75 for the five-week ASL Level 1 course, with discounts for the hard of hearing and immediate family members of a deaf person. Classes for the deaf are free. Each course is taught in a fun and engaging way by qualified instructors. Students will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course. Five levels of ASL are taught taught with the additional courses available for more advanced signers.

An ASL Family Class is offered free to families with deaf or hard of hearing children on Tuesdays from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Siblings and other family members are encouraged to attend the weekly classes designed for parents and family members to learn basic ASL and Deaf Culture to communicate on a deeper level with their child.

Individuals can register at www.dhhc.life or by calling (239) 461-0334, ext. 6.

DHHC uses "Signing Naturally" curriculum, which is designed to aid in communication with the deaf and hard of hearing community and educate those who may be losing their hearing.

"We are so grateful to United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades, which has allowed us to expand our ASL program by collaborating with other United Way partner agencies," said Amy Turner, executive director of the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center.

About Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center

DHHC is a 501(c)3, a proud United Way partner agency, and is partially funded by Lee County Board of Commissioners, City of Cape Coral, United Way, The Community Foundation, Rotary Club of Fort Myers, the Lee County Bar Association and other private donors.

The mission of the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is to empower Southwest Florida's Deaf and hard of hearing citizens and their families through education, advocacy, and community involvement.

For more information, visit www.dhhc.life, email [email protected], or call (239) 461-0334 voice phone or (239) 247-5821 video phone.

Media Contact:

Amy Turner, Executive Director

[email protected]

2394610334

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12945220

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center