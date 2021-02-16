American Signal Corp., State of Oklahoma Sign Contract making it Easier for Cities, Counties to Deploy Life-Saving Technology

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Signal Corp. recently became a certified vendor of Oklahoma after the state thoroughly vetted the mass notification solution company and technology.

The designation allows cities, counties and other entities in Oklahoma to rely on the in-depth assessment and approval from the state, instead of conducting their own costly and time-consuming evaluation.

ASC innovates and manufactures award-winning mass notification systems designed to alert individuals to threats, including severe weather like tornadoes. Its technology includes outdoor notification sirens, award-winning control platforms and advanced mobile and desktop alerting.

Made in the U.S.A., ASC technology has been deployed around the world, warning individuals of tsunamis, radiation leaks, landslides, floods and more.

"This partnership with the state of Oklahoma makes it easy for cities, counties, manufacturers, campuses and others to protect and save lives with award-winning mass notification technology," said ASC Executive Vice President Richard Roe. "With the impact tornadoes have on Oklahoma, it's critical that cities and counties have effective and reliable alerting systems in place to warn individuals of severe weather.

"We are excited for the opportunity to provide that life-saving technology."

The 1-year contract can be renewed annually through July 2025.

For more information about ASC, visit americansignal.com or view details of the contract on the state's Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

About American Signal Corporation

American Signal Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of mass notification solutions for a wide variety of applications worldwide. ASC combines advanced engineering, innovative software and state-of-the-art technologies with an extraordinary record of longevity and expertise in the field, to develop and install compliant, versatile and effective notification systems. We aim to save lives every day. For more information, visit americansignal.com.

