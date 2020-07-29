American Signal Corp. Technology to Alert Residents of Tsunamis, Other Threats in Central American Country

MILWAUKEE, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Signal Corp. recently was awarded a contract to provide life-saving, mass notification technology to a Central American country.

While the mass notification system has the capability to warn residents of a variety of threats including hazardous weather, the system is specifically designed to alert individuals of tsunamis — giving them time to take necessary shelter.

This is the third international contract awarded to ASC in recent months. ASC previously announced contracts for mass notification systems in Southeast Asia and the Caribbean Islands, where ASC also is installing warning systems for tsunamis.

The system installed in Central America includes ASC's Clarity high-powered, fully configurable voice and tone siren, and the award-winning CompuLert™ NEXGen control system, a simple and effective solution for monitoring and controlling emergency siren systems with a user-friendly administration interface.

ICDO Provides Project Funding

The project is being funded by the International Civil Defense Organization, an intergovernmental organization whose objective is to protect and safe-guard property and the environment in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

"This system is designed to specifically protect individuals and property from destructive forces like tsunamis," said ASC Executive Vice President Richard Roe. "Our mission is to save and protect lives with our mass notification products and solutions and this project will do just that.

"By collaborating with the International Civil Defense Organization — and with the United Nations Development Program on other projects — ASC is providing its life-saving solutions globally," Roe said. "We are excited to be part of such important projects that have such a positive impact on so many communities."

About American Signal Corporation

American Signal Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of mass notification solutions for a wide variety of applications worldwide. ASC combines advanced engineering, innovative software and state-of-the-art technologies with an extraordinary record of longevity and expertise in the field, to develop and install compliant, versatile and effective notification systems. We aim to save lives every day. For more information, visit americansignal.com.

SOURCE American Signal Corporation

Related Links

http://www.americansignal.com

