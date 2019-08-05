American Signal Corporations' IPAWS Integration Feature Efficiently Provides Life-Saving Information to Public

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Signal Corporation (ASC), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of mass notification and alert systems, introduced a feature that integrates the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) with its own CompuLert™ NEXGen (NEXGen) product.

IPAWS is designed to provide alerts and warnings during emergency situations to give the public life-saving information as quickly as possible when time matters most. Federal, state, local, tribal and territorial alerting agencies and authorities can integrate IPAWS with their already existing systems, such as NEXGen, to ensure people are aware of serious emergencies and updated quickly about them.

"Whenever an emergency situation occurs, it is crucial for people to have critical information delivered to them as quickly as possible," said Richard Roe, Executive Vice President at American Signal Corporation. "Integrating IPAWS with an existing NEXGen system provides emergency managers with just one more way to give life- and property-saving information to members of the public when they need it the most."

When IPAWS is paired with ASC's NEXGen product, it can automatically activate sirens and other devices based on IPAWS alerts that come through. Emergency managers can tweak the settings in the NEXGen rules engine to filter out any irrelevant alerts. This allows for greater customization over the kinds of emergency alerts that the system would pay attention to. In addition, emergency managers can set up polygons on the map, allowing them to only activate certain areas when specific types of IPAWS alerts are triggered.

In these ways, the implementation and integration of IPAWS alongside an existing NEXGen system is extremely efficient and sensible for emergency managers at all types of facilities and campuses.

"We worked with IPAWS lab to perform a successful test of the software on May 20th," said Roe. "Now, we are pleased to offer our clients yet another means of ensuring the constant safety and alertness of the publics they serve," said Roe.

For more information about ASC's mass notification technologies, visit https://www.americansignal.com/.

American Signal Corporation (ASC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of mass notification solutions, combining advanced engineering, innovative software and state-of-the-art equipment with an extraordinary record of longevity and expertise in the field. We aim to save lives every day.

SOURCE American Signal Corporation

Related Links

http://www.americansignal.com

