American Signature Furniture Announces Strategic Exit from Nashville Market

Major Store Closing Event Offers 20–40% Off the Entire Inventory

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Signature Furniture (ASF), one of the nation's leading home furnishings retailers, today announced plans to close its four Nashville-area stores as part of a broader initiative to realign its market presence and strengthen operations in its top-performing regions. ASF continues to operate more than 120 stores across the United States and remains well-positioned for continued growth.

Beginning today, major "Store Closing" sales are underway at all four Nashville American Signature Furniture locations, offering shoppers 20–40% off a wide selection of home furnishings. Customers can take advantage of significant savings on everything from living room, dining room, and bedroom collections to décor, lighting, mattresses, and rugs.

To assist with the store closing process, ASF has partnered with SB360 Capital Partners ("SB360"), a nationally recognized firm specializing in retail transitions and large-scale sales events.

"This is a strategic business decision focused on our long-term growth priorities," said Pat Sanderson, Chief Operating Officer of American Signature Furniture. "While we're sad to say goodbye to Nashville, we're incredibly grateful to our customers here who've welcomed us into their homes over the years. We invite them to take advantage of this limited-time event, where they can find beautiful furniture at truly exceptional values."

"We're excited to partner once again with American Signature Furniture, a brand known for quality and craftsmanship," said Aaron Miller, President of SB360 Capital Partners. "These store closing sales represent a great opportunity for Nashville-area shoppers to furnish their homes with top-quality pieces while saving 20–40% off original prices. Now is truly the best time to shop."

ASF's exit from the Nashville market is part of the company's ongoing effort to optimize its store portfolio and strengthen operations in markets where it continues to see the greatest opportunity for growth. ASF remains committed to delivering exceptional style, value, and service to customers across its national footprint.

Customers are encouraged to shop early for the best selection at these four Nashville-area American Signature Furniture stores while inventory lasts:

Clarksville – 2821 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Franklin – 1770 Galleria Boulevard

Madison – 2130 Gallatin Pike North

Murfreesboro – 2075 Old Fort Parkway

About American Signature Furniture – Founded in 1948, American Signature Inc., is a family-owned and operated furniture retailer based in Columbus, Ohio. It is the parent company of Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, with 122 stores in 17 states across the U.S. and employs more than 3,200 team members. The business believes everyone has the right to a well-furnished life and is known for designer furniture at incredible prices. For more information, please visit www.americansignaturefurniture.com.

About SB360 Capital Partners – SB360 Capital Partners (sb360.com), a Schottenstein Affiliate, is one of North America's leading firms providing advisory, asset realization, and restructuring services across retail and consumer industries. SB360 invests equity capital to support growth opportunities, fund business turnarounds, and provide liquidity to businesses navigating change. The firm encompasses business groups involved in advisory services, asset disposition, luxury diamond and jewelry assets, new store sets, and commercial real estate advisory and investment. SB360's lending arm, Second Avenue Capital Partners, provides asset-based loans for middle-market companies. SB360's principals hold extensive financial interests in internationally recognized retail and wholesale companies, consumer brands, financial service operations, and commercial, residential and industrial real estate properties.

SOURCE SB360 Capital Partners LLC