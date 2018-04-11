American Sikh Congressional Caucus (ASCC) Introduces House Resolution 189 Recognizing The Sikh Festival Vaisakhi In The House of Congress

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the American Sikh Caucus Committee in tandem with the American Sikh Congressional Caucus (ASCC), is introducing the House resolution 189 in the House of the Congress in Washington D.C. The reception, which takes place in the Rayburn House Building Room 2203 from 5pm – 6 pm, will not only celebrate Vaisakhi but also recognize individuals and organizations for their outstanding work. UNITED SIKHS, a UN based humanitarian and Civil Rights Organization, will be recognized for its commendable global work in the field of humanitarian aid and civil rights work. Hardayal Singh, founding member of UNITED SIKHS, will be recognized on behalf of the organization.

The House Resolution 189, which "recognizes the historic, cultural, and religious significance of the festival of Vaisakhi." The H. Res.189 resolution, introduced by ASCC Co-Chairs Rep. Garamendi, Rep. Meehan, and Vice Co-Chairs, Rep. Judy Chu, Rep. Valadao, states that the United State House of Representatives recognizes the significance of the festival and communities that celebrate it both stateside and worldwide.

"UNITED SIKHS is honored to be recognized for its accomplishments in advancing the Sikh community, but there is much more work that needs to be done, especially with H.Res. 189," said Singh. "It's imperative that community members encourage their congressman to sign the resolution. Sikhs are an integral part of the American fabric and our philosophy is on the lines of Universal Declaration of Human Rights that recognizes the ideal of humans enjoying freedom from fear, and can be achieved only if everyone may enjoy economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights. We invite our fellow Americans to learn more about their Sikh neighbors by visiting their local Gurdwaras and partnering with their community-based projects."

Vaisakhi marks the birth of the Khalsa, the Sikh way of living and is one of the most important dates in Sikh history and a consistent reminder to the sacrifices needed in standing up for human rights, justice and charter of freedom for all. It also celebrates the beginning of the spring harvest season. It was originally celebrated in the Punjab region of South Asia for centuries but has since been adopted in communities throughout India, the United States and other parts of the world.

"America's founding ideals of freedom of worship, equality and justice are reflected in the Sikh American community's celebration of Vaisakhi," said Director of the Friends of the Sikh Caucus, Harpreet S Sandhu. "Our organizations and their work reflect the values given by Vaisakhi. We thank them for their continued efforts, as we look to make further strides in being accepted by the mainstream population and that day is not far."

UNITED SIKHS is a UN-affiliated, international non-profit, non-governmental, humanitarian relief, human development and advocacy organization, aimed at empowering those in need, especially disadvantaged and minority communities across the world.

The organization was originally founded in New York in 1999 to assist in the socio-economic development of immigrant communities in the Queens borough of New York. Today the organization has chapters in North America, Asia and Europe aiming to pursue projects that help facilitate the economic empowerment of underprivileged and minority communities.

