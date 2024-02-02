AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2024 FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR SKIN CANCER & DISEASES

American Skin Association

02 Feb, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) has announced their 2024 funding opportunities to support top researchers and physicians dedicated to the field of dermatology. Through their robust grant offerings, ASA has proven to be a vital resource for those seeking funding for their innovative research.

"ASA is proud to announce that the 2024 grant opportunities to support medical and educational initiatives total nearly $750,000, which is the largest offering to date," said ASA Chairman Howard P. Milstein. "For nearly forty years, ASA has funded hundreds of grants which have resulted in critical discoveries in various skin diseases."

The 2024 funding opportunities are as follows:

ASA Sanofi Investigative Scientist Award in Atopic Dermatitis ($100,000)
ASA Bristol Myers Squibb Investigative Scientist Award in Psoriasis & Related Biology ($100,000)
ASA Sun Pharma Investigative Scientist Award ($100,000)
ASA Calder Research Scholar Award in Vitiligo/Pigment Cell Disorders ($60,000)
ASA Incyte Research Scholar Award in Vitiligo/Pigment Cell Disorders ($60,000)
ASA Research Scholar Award in Atopic Dermatitis ($60,000)
ASA Janssen Research Scholar Award in Psoriasis & Related Biology ($60,000)
ASA Mulvaney Family Foundation Research Grant in Vitiligo/Pigment Cell Disorders ($15,000)
ASA Bristol Myers Squibb Research Grant in Psoriasis & Related Biology ($15,000)
ASA Arcutis Biotherapeutics Research Grant in Psoriasis & Related Biology ($15,000)
ASA Leo Pharma Research Grant in Atopic Dermatitis (3) ($15,000)
ASA La Roche-Posay Research Grant in Melanoma and Skin Cancer ($15,000)
ASA Bristol Myers Squibb Medical Student Grant in Psoriasis & Related Biology ($7,000)

Guidelines and applications can be found online at americanskin.org. The submission deadline is Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST. Award recipients will be notified in June 2024 and the grant period for all awards is one year beginning on July 1, 2024.

"ASA looks forward to continuing its mission of funding high quality research that not only expands the field of dermatology, but also increases the quality of life for those that suffer from skin disease," said David A. Norris, MD, President of ASA. "These grants make a big difference for young investigators to help create momentum and progress in their research labs."

If you are interested in applying for ASA's 2024 funding opportunities, please visit americanskin.org today. Questions concerning grant offerings or applications, may be sent to ASA at [email protected].

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION
A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over three decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health — particularly among children - and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency and Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

SOURCE American Skin Association

