AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNUAL GALA RECOGNIZES SUN PHARMA WITH CORPORATE LEADERSHIP AWARD

Specialty and Generic Medicines Leader Honored for Dedication to the Dermatology Field

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday evening at The Plaza Hotel, American Skin Association (ASA) held its Annual Gala, which celebrated another successful year of funding research and youth skin-health education initiatives.

With NBC's Emmy-winning weather anchor Dave Price serving as Master of Ceremonies, the gala was attended by over 300 loyal supporters and donors, including philanthropists, business leaders, and renowned physicians from the field of dermatology.

Global pharmaceutical leader Sun Pharma received ASA's 2026 Corporate Leadership Award. The award was presented by Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD, and was accepted by Sun Pharma's Sridhar Shankar, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Product and Innovation, and John Bujnoski, Vice President and Head of Dermatology and Immunology.

Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA, said, "ASA is proud to present Sun Pharma with this well-deserved award for their dedication to the field of dermatology. Sun Pharma shares our dual mission of research and education, and we very much look forward to working together to find cures for skin diseases."

Founded in 1983, Sun Pharma is a global leader in innovative, generic and consumer healthcare products. Sun Pharma is the number two provider of dermatology medicines by prescription volume in the U.S., and its dermatology focus extends to cutaneous oncology and dermatological immunology.

For more than four decades, Sun Pharma has been at the forefront of advancing care for people impacted by skin cancer and skin disease. Collaborating with the broader dermatology community, the company is committed to addressing unmet needs across the disease continuum, from precancerous conditions to advanced skin cancers. With a dedicated team specializing in cutaneous oncology and dermatology and a growing portfolio of specialty medicines, Sun Pharma combines cutting-edge science, real-world insights, and meaningful partnerships to drive progress and deliver improved outcomes for patients, caregivers, and clinicians.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from American Skin Association (ASA)," said Rick Ascroft, Sun Pharma CEO, North America. "At Sun Pharma, we are driven by a responsibility to innovate for the patients we serve. By advancing science, fostering collaboration, and broadening access to treatments, we strive to make a lasting impact in dermatology, helping to address unmet needs in skin cancer and other challenging skin diseases. This award is a testament to our team's dedication to improving care for patients and their families."

Though a generous educational grant from Sun Pharma, ASA was able to launch a patient-facing podcast series in 2026 called SkinSight Podcast. Four information-packed episodes are now available for free on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The series breaks down common skin conditions, talks through real patient experiences, and offers insights from leading dermatology experts.

"We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with Sun Pharma in order to provide hope to patients and their families," said President of ASA, Dr. James G. Krueger.

For nearly four decades, ASA and its affiliates have funded over $50 million in grants to support the work of more than 350 promising young scientists. Recipients, who work on breakthrough efforts to prevent, detect, and treat skin cancer and other skin diseases, have gone on to become top researchers in dermatology. The critical research funded by ASA addresses not only the causes and treatments of melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and other skin diseases, but also promises remarkable breakthroughs in the search for long-sought-after cures.

ASA's educational mission is no less crucial. The organization continues to support the SPOTS (Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students) program, a free community outreach program designed to teach students from preschool through high school about the importance of early detection and prevention of skin cancer. ASA's educational contributions are part of a growing worldwide understanding of the importance of skin health awareness.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2026 Seal of Platinum Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

SOURCE American Skin Association