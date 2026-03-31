AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES PODCAST SERIES, SKINSIGHT PODCAST: A PATIENT'S GUIDE, TO EXPAND PATIENT-CENTERED EDUCATION

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to announce the launch of its public-facing podcast, SKINsight Podcast: A Patient's Guide, a series designed to provide patients and their families with accessible, expert-driven insights into common skin conditions. Funded through an educational grant from Sun Pharma, episodes are now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Enhancing ASA's ongoing commitment to advancing skin health education, SKINsight Podcast: A Patient's Guide introduces an engaging, patient-centered platform that brings together leading dermatologists and individuals living with skin disease. Each approximately thirty-minute episode features a dermatologist host, a guest expert dermatologist, and a patient sharing their lived experience. This unique format offers listeners a comprehensive and relatable perspective on diagnosis, treatment, and beyond.

The SKINsight Podcast series is launching four episodes addressing conditions that impact millions of Americans:

"A Patient's Guide to Alopecia Areata" Host: Nicholas Brownstone, MD

Nicholas Brownstone, MD Guest Dermatologist : Benjamin Ungar, MD

: Benjamin Ungar, MD Guest Patient: Anne Becker Schwartzberg "A Patient's Guide to Psoriasis" Host: Nicholas Brownstone, MD

Nicholas Brownstone, MD Guest Dermatologist : Mark Lebwohl, MD

: Mark Lebwohl, MD Guest Patient: Glenn Speer "Insight on Skin Cancer" Host: Jesse Lewin, MD, FAAD, FACS

Jesse Lewin, MD, FAAD, FACS Guest Dermatologist : Courtney Ensslin, MD, FAAD, FACMS

: Courtney Ensslin, MD, FAAD, FACMS Guest Patient: Jaqueline Mills "A Patient's Guide to Atopic Dermatitis" Host: Nicholas Brownstone, MD

Nicholas Brownstone, MD Guest Dermatologist: Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD

Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD Guest Patient: Harry Lewis

"Through SKINsight Podcast, ASA is expanding its educational mission into a dynamic and widely accessible format," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "By meeting patients on platforms they use every day, we ensure that accurate, science-based information about skin health is available to those who need it most."

This podcast series was developed in collaboration with Dr. Nicholas Brownstone, who assisted in planning and scripting the episodes and served as host for three of the four installments. Dr. Brownstone, a board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Professor at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, has extensive experience in patient care and education. Dr. Jesse Lewin, Chief of Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Director at The Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, hosted the third episode on Skin Cancer. Together with distinguished guest dermatologists and patient participants, the series reflects ASA's commitment to amplifying both clinical expertise and patient voices.

"Our goal with this podcast is to provide clear, trustworthy information to help patients navigate their care journey with confidence," said Dr. Nicholas Brownstone. "Each episode simplifies complex topics and shares real patient experiences, offering accessible, relatable insights on diagnosis, treatment, and physician communication."

The inaugural episode of SKINsight Podcast, titled "A Patient's Guide to Alopecia Areata," was released on March 10, 2026. This episode, and each episode that follows, includes insights from expert dermatologists, along with the personal stories of patients who have undergone treatment and care for these conditions. Across the series, listeners will hear the latest scientific understanding of these skin disorders alongside real patients who offer personal insights into living with the disease. By combining medical expertise with real-world perspectives, SKINsight Podcast provides a supportive and illuminating resource for individuals at every stage of their journey.

The series features leading dermatology experts in each episode. Benjamin Ungar, MD, Director of the Alopecia Center of Excellence and the Rosacea & Seborrheic Dermatitis Clinic at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai, specializes in inflammatory skin conditions with a focus on alopecia areata. Mark Lebwohl, MD, Dean for Clinical Therapeutics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is a recognized authority in psoriasis research and treatment. Courtney Ensslin, MD, FAAD, FACMS, Assistant Professor in the Division of Dermatologic & Cosmetic Surgery at the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at Mount Sinai, is a fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon specializing in skin cancer and reconstructive dermatologic surgery. Emma Guttman-Yassky, MD, PhD is the Waldman Professor of Dermatology and Immunology and Health System Chair of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Occupational Dermatitis Clinic and Director of the Laboratory for Inflammatory Skin Diseases. Dr. Guttman-Yassky is an internationally regarded physician-scientist whose work has advanced the understanding and treatment of atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory skin diseases. Together, these renowned experts bring extensive clinical experience and research insight, contributing to advancements in patient care across a range of dermatologic conditions.

"Education remains at the core of ASA's mission," said Dr. James G. Krueger, President of ASA. "The SKINsight Podcast reflects the organization's continued investment in innovative tools that connect patients with reliable information and expert guidance. ASA is proud to introduce this new initiative and offer hope to patients everywhere suffering from skin disorders."

To listen to the SKINsight Podcast series, visit Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

To learn more about American Skin Association or contribute, please visit americanskin.org.

For more information about the educational grant supporter, Sun Pharma, please visit sunpharma.com/usa/.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2026 Seal of Platinum Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

SOURCE American Skin Association