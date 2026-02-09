AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION (ASA) RENEWS LONGSTANDING SPOTS PARTNERSHIP TO PROMOTE LIFELONG SKIN HEALTH EDUCATION

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to renew, for the eighth consecutive year, its collaboration with the Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students (SPOTS) program. SPOTS is an internationally recognized initiative that educates preschool through high school students on vital lessons about skin cancer prevention and early detection. In 2024, SPOTS expanded its presence globally with the establishment of its first international chapter at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. Participating medical students from across the United States and around the world deliver dynamic, age-appropriate lessons on skin health using interactive activities, personal narratives, and downloadable resources.

The SPOTS program educates children and teens about:

Proper sun protection

Skin self-exams

Early signs of skin cancer

Risks of tanning beds

Appearance of skin cancer on diverse skin tones

"ASA's ongoing partnership with SPOTS affirms our commitment to promoting education as a key driver of improved skin health," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "Introducing sun-safe practices to young people early, lays the foundation for lifelong protection. I am encouraged by the program's strong momentum and expanding reach."

Under the leadership of Dr. Sofia Chaudhry of Saint Louis University School of Medicine and Drs. Laurin Council and Lynn Cornelius of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, SPOTS reached remarkable new milestones in 2025. SPOTS increased its total number of participating medical schools to 76. The medical students enrolled in the SPOTS program have taught nearly 5,000 adolescents and over 400 pre-school and elementary school students in the past year. ASA helped SPOTS launch a new collaboration with the Saint Louis Science Center. During the May 2025 SciFest, the program reached more than 500 students and their families with brochures, bookmarks, and UV-detecting bracelets. These efforts strengthened community awareness of sun safety.

Earlier this year, members of the SPOTS leadership team published their research in Dermatologic Surgery, in the article titled, "Multi-Institutional Study Evaluating the Efficacy of SPOTS (Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students), a Skin Cancer Prevention Educational Program for Adolescents." This multi-institution study offered robust, peer-reviewed evidence that the program substantially improves students' sun-safety knowledge and promotes positive behavioral intentions.

"Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., and the SPOTS program plays a critical role in its prevention," said Dr. Sofia Chaudhry, Co-Founder of SPOTS. "By equipping young people with essential sun-safety skills, we are helping to create a healthier future for all communities."

Building on this year's successes, ASA and SPOTS are poised to expand their reach and broaden their impact in the year ahead. SPOTS has committed to developing exhibits for science centers, translating all educational materials into Spanish, and expanding their social media presence.

"Thanks to expanded partnerships, new initiatives, and a growing suite of innovative educational resources, ASA and SPOTS look forward to another year of advancing skin health education for students," said Dr. James G. Krueger, President of ASA. "The SPOTS program equips young people with the skills to protect their skin for a lifetime."

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org .

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2026 Seal of Platinum Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

ABOUT SPOTS

SPOTS started as a collaboration between Saint Louis University and Washington University Medical Schools in Saint Louis, Missouri. Since its founding, the program has expanded to institutions across the United States and now reaches communities around the world. With your support, SPOTS will continue to grow and broaden its impact. Download teaching materials to start your own SPOTS chapter today. For more information, visit spotseducation.org.

