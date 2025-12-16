AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION (ASA) ANNOUNCES RELOCATION OF HEADQUARTERS TO CHARLOTTESVILLE AND WELCOMES NEW MEDICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBER, LU Q. LE, MD, PHD

Nation's leading nonprofit supporting skin health and research also announces new grant named in honor of Charlottesville native and ASA co-founder George W. Hambrick, Jr., MD

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) is pleased to announce the relocation of its headquarters to Charlottesville, Virginia. The move brings ASA's headquarters close to a major research hub for dermatology, reinforcing the organization's long-standing commitment to advancing skin health and sun safety throughout the country.

This new chapter in Charlottesville is a natural evolution of ASA, reflecting the organization's expanding network of support in the region. With more than 38 years of experience in skin research, education, and advocacy, ASA has championed efforts to combat melanoma, skin cancer, and other skin diseases.

In conjunction with this transition, ASA announced the appointment of Lu Q. Le, MD, PhD to its Medical Advisory Committee as the Virginia Scientific Advisor. Dr. Le is a distinguished expert in cancer biology and became the Chair of the Department of Dermatology at the University of Virginia (UVA) in January 2024. Additionally, he is the Kenneth E. Greer, MD Endowed Professor at the UVA School of Medicine. As a renowned physician-scientist, Dr. Le's research delves into the role adult stem cells play in cancer development and the critical interactions between cancerous and non-cancerous cells in tumor formation.

Dr. Le's career work has led to vital advancements in understanding neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic disorder that causes changes in skin pigmentation and benign tumors on nerves. He has co-authored over 70 peer-reviewed articles and holds three patents. Dr. Le's lab has garnered over $17 million in grant funding from a variety of prestigious organizations, notably the National Eye Institute, the National Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, and the Department of Defense. Dr. Le will join the other illustrious members of ASA's Medical Advisory Committee and bring invaluable competence in clinical care and cutting-edge cancer research.

"Dr. Le's role at the University of Virginia and expertise in cancer biology will be vital to ASA as we continue to drive forward our mission to prevent, detect, and treat skin cancer," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "His work at the intersection of research and clinical practice is precisely the type of innovative approach ASA values in its fight against skin disorders."

Mr. Milstein added, "As a renowned hub for dermatological research, Charlottesville is a natural location for ASA's headquarters as we chart this next phase of the organization's growth and development."

ASA Medical Student Grant Named for Charlottesville Resident and ASA co-founder George W. Hambrick, Jr., MD

Recognizing its co-founder, George W. Hambrick, Jr., MD, ASA is proud to announce the awarding of two ASA Hambrick Medical Student Grants. Dr. Hambrick was born in Charlottesville and attended the University of Virginia School of Medicine. These grants will support two deserving UVA medical students, Ms. Hope Winfield and Ms. Maya Hagander, eager to begin their careers by helping to advance the understanding of skin health and diseases.

"Dr. Hambrick would be honored to support the next generation of medicine through these grants," said Dr. James G. Krueger, President of ASA. "I welcome Dr. Le to our Medical Advisory Committee; his ongoing work is integral to ASA's commitment to fighting skin cancer and promoting lifelong sun safety."

ASA Chair's Extensive Charlottesville Connections

ASA's new chapter in Charlottesville is underscored by the Milstein family's long-term involvement in the region. Through the Howard & Abby Milstein Foundation, over the years Mr. Milstein has played a key role in preserving Thomas Jefferson's legacy as a former Chair of the Executive Committee and Treasurer of the Thomas Jefferson Foundation. In that role, Mr. Milstein supported the restoration of Monticello and made a significant investment to launch the Milstein Symposium: Ideas for a New American Century at the University of Virginia's Miller Center. The initiative fostered crucial dialogue between scholars and policymakers amid a polarized political climate.

As the organization expands, ASA remains focused on its core mission to support young scientists, advance skin health education, and fund critical research to better prevent, detect, and treat melanoma, skin cancer, and other skin disorders.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health, particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. ASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit americanskin.org .

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2025 Seal of Platinum Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

