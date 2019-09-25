American Skin Association Awarded $10,000 Community Grant From The Allergan Foundation

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This evening, American Skin Association (ASA) was awarded a $10,000 Community Grant from The Allergan Foundation at a celebratory reception held for grant recipients at the Allergan U.S. Administrative Headquarters. The Allergan Foundation focuses its support on charitable efforts to promote access to quality healthcare and improve patient diagnosis, treatment, care, and quality of life. Since its establishment in 1998, the foundation has donated more than $84 million to charities, both domestic and abroad.

"We are very proud to be recognized and awarded this community grant from The Allergan Foundation," said Howard P. Milstein, Chairman of ASA. "ASA and The Allergan Foundation share a common goal of improving patient diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life. We thank the foundation for its generosity."



For thirty-two years, ASA and its affiliates have funded over $50 million in grants to support the work of more than 300 promising young scientists. Recipients have gone on to become top researchers in their fields, working on breakthrough efforts to prevent, detect and treat skin cancer and other skin diseases. The valuable research ASA funds not only address the causes and treatments of melanoma, vitiligo, psoriasis and other skin diseases, but also promises significant discoveries in the search for long sought-after cures.

In the area of public education, ASA's mission is critical. In partnership with Washington University and St. Louis University, ASA provides support to SPOTS (Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students), an education outreach program in which medical students teach adolescents about the importance of early detection and prevention of skin cancer. Through this initiative, ASA continues to fulfill its mission of championing skin health, particularly among children.

President of ASA, Dr. David Norris, said, "The Allergan Foundation's acknowledgement of ASA's efforts in providing skin health education and funding important research into skin cancer and disease is greatly appreciated. We look forward to continuing our important work with their support."

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over thirty-two years as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer, and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

The Allergan Foundation is a U.S.-based, private charitable foundation committed to providing a lasting and positive impact in the communities in which Allergan employees live and work. The Allergan Foundation focuses its support on charitable efforts dedicated to promoting access to quality healthcare and improving patient diagnosis, treatment, care and quality of life. Established in 1998, The Allergan Foundation has donated more than $84 million to a wide variety of philanthropic pursuits globally. For more information, visit The Allergan Foundation website at www.AllerganFoundation.org.

Allergan plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.allergan.com.

