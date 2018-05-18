American Skin Association Honors Outstanding Researchers During Annual Meeting of The Society for Investigative Dermatology

Since 1989 ASA's David Martin Carter Mentor Award has honored members of the dermatology community who embody the characteristics that made the late David Martin Carter, MD, PhD an inspiration to many dermatologists, investigators, colleagues and medical students throughout the world. Dr. Carter and our late founder, Dr. George Hambrick, were dear friends who worked tirelessly to grow ASA into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases.

Recent recipients of David Martin Carter Mentor Award are Dr. Gerald Lazarus (2014) of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Dr. Howard Baden (2015) of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Barbara Gilchrest (2016) of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital and Dr. Richard Edelson (2017) of Yale School of Medicine.

This year the David Martin Carter Mentor Award was presented to Kathleen Green, PhD of Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

Dr. Kathleen Green has influenced the field of dermatology as a distinguished researcher and an esteemed mentor and educator. She is a notable author, having worked on hundreds of scholarly articles. Dr. Green operates The Green Laboratory at Northwestern University. The lab's goal is to understand the molecular basis for how cells stick together, not only to provide mechanical strength to tissues, but also to regulate chemical signals important for development and differentiation. The Green laboratory provides an open, collaborative, congenial research environment promoting high impact research while mentoring students and fellows for a future as independent scientists and educators.

Dr. Norris said: "We were very proud to honor Dr. Kathleen Green with the 2018 David Martin Carter Mentor Award. A renowned researcher and educator, Dr. Green is the 26th honoree to receive this prestigious award. Throughout her distinguished research career, she has brought cutting edge basic molecular research techniques to the study of important skin diseases. In so doing, she has prepared a generation of young scientists for careers in investigative dermatology."

ASA's Research Achievement Awards were instituted in 1989 to identify established scientists in investigative dermatology and cutaneous biology. This year they recognize those who have greatly advanced work related to autoimmune and inflammatory skin diseases, melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer, and vitiligo and pigment cell disorders.

The following awards were presented:

April Armstrong, MD, MPH

Keck School of Medicine of USC

Research Achievement Award in Psoriasis

Lisa Beck, MD

University of Rochester Medical Center

Research Achievement Award in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Skin Disorders

John Harris, MD, PhD

University of Massachusetts Medical School

Research Achievement Award in Vitiligo and Pigment Cell Biology

Allan Halpern, MD

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Research Achievement Award in Melanoma and Skin Cancer

Jack Resneck Jr., MD

University of California San Francisco School of Medicine

Research Achievement Award in Public Policy and Medical Education

"We are excited to present the Research Achievement Award this year. Drs. Armstrong, Beck, Harris, Halpern and Resneck all made tremendous strides in their respective fields. ASA is proud to celebrate their outstanding achievements," said Dr. David Norris.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

ASA is a unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, and has evolved over thirty-one years into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and important inflammatory and genetic skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health – particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

