AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION RECEIVES CANDID'S 2023 PLATINUM SEAL OF TRANSPARENCY

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) announced that it has received Candid's coveted Platinum Seal of Transparency, previously recognized as GuideStar's Platinum Seal of Transparency. Candid is the world's largest source of nonprofit data and this designation demonstrates that ASA is an organization focused on measuring our progress and results in order to provide current and potential funders accurate and detailed information. The designation is only awarded to charities illustrating the highest level of responsible fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency.

"It is with great pride that we accept Candid's Platinum Seal for the third consecutive year," said ASA Chairman Howard P. Milstein. "Our Board of Directors and staff work tirelessly to maintain a transparent and efficient organization while ensuring the highest possible portion of ASA's budget is directed to funding vital dermatological research."

Established 36 years ago to serve the now more than 100 million Americans afflicted with skin disorders, ASA and its affiliates have sponsored over $50 million in grants to support talented young scientists who have gone on to become top researchers in their fields. They work to find cutting-edge methods to prevent, detect, and treat skin cancer and other skin diseases. ASA has also made crucial investments in the well-being of future generations, putting great effort and resources into educating young people about sun safety and skin health.

ASA President, Dr. David A. Norris, added, "Candid's Platinum designation is reflective of ASA's proven success in attaining full financial transparency. This seal is crucial for financially trustworthy and responsible non-profits. This designation enhances our ability to fund new research in skin disease and sponsor programs that educate about proper skin health and protection."

In today's ever-changing philanthropic environment, donors seek transparency and accountability from the organizations they choose to support. The Candid's Seal of Transparency reconfirms that ASA is worthy of its donors' confidence and generosity.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

ASA is a unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians, and scientists, and has evolved over 36 years into a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer, and other inflammatory and genetic skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans — one-third of the U.S. population — afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to advance research, champion skin health — particularly among children, and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org .

