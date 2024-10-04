American Society for Meningitis Prevention Lights Up Locations in 37 States for World Meningitis Day

Mothers affected by meningitis urge national action to improve meningococcal meningitis vaccination rates in the United States

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Meningitis Day on October 5, the American Society for Meningitis Prevention (ASMP) is lighting up 55 landmarks and homes in 37 states across the country to raise awareness about meningococcal meningitis, an unpredictable and life-threatening bacterial infection. This national illumination campaign aims to encourage parents and caregivers to ensure their children are fully vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Meningococcal meningitis, one of the most common types of bacterial meningitis, affects all ages, but is more common among young adults and adolescents. In 2023, the United States saw the highest number of meningococcal meningitis cases since 2014, prompting a nationwide alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).i To help protect against meningococcal meningitis, patients must be vaccinated against all five types of meningococcal bacteria most likely to cause meningococcal meningitis: A–B–C–W–Y.ii

ASMP co-founder Patti Wukovits, BSN, RN, AMB-BC, emphasizes the critical role of vaccination in protecting against the disease. "As a nurse and a mother who lost her 17-year-old daughter to meningococcal meningitis, it's important to know that there is not only one meningitis vaccine. I encourage all parents to be proactive and ask their healthcare provider if their child is fully vaccinated against meningococcal meningitis," says Wukovits.

Meningococcal meningitis is spread through close personal contact, such as coughing, kissing, or sharing utensils. The disease moves quickly and can kill in a matter of hours or cause permanent complications.

"Meningitis is unpredictable —that's why it's so important to get protected. I lost my 19-year-old daughter 36 hours after her symptoms started," said Alicia Stillman, MBA, MPH, co-founder of ASMP. "Collaboration is key to preventing this devastating disease. It's critical that we work together—families, healthcare providers, policy makers and communities—to protect our loved ones. My daughter's life, and Patti's daughter's life, were tragically cut short by this disease, and we're determined to prevent others from experiencing the same heartbreak."

As landmarks and homes across the country light up to promote meningitis awareness, the American Society for Meningitis Prevention urges everyone to ask their healthcare provider if they have received all the meningitis vaccines they need to be as protected as possible.

ASMP's lighting initiative is part of a larger global effort to defeat meningitis by the Confederation of Meningitis Organisations (CoMO) and the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF).

For more information on how to protect against meningococcal meningitis, visit https://meningitisprevention.org/.

For a list of all lighting locations in the United States, visit https://meningitisprevention.org/wmd.

About the American Society for Meningitis Prevention (ASMP)

The American Society for Meningitis Prevention (ASMP) is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering all people to prevent meningococcal meningitis and achieve a world without this terrible disease. ASMP was born out of the vision and resilience of two mothers, Patti Wukovits and Alicia Stillman, who each lost their young, healthy daughters to meningococcal meningitis. In 2012, high school senior Kimberly, 17, Patti's daughter, died one week before her graduation. In 2013, college sophomore Emily, 19, Alicia's daughter, died just 36 hours after her first symptoms. In their memories, Patti and Alicia founded the Kimberly Coffey Foundation and the Emily Stillman Foundation. In addition to their Foundations, both mothers have joined forces to establish ASMP and ensure no other families needlessly suffer the same fate. Learn more at meningitisprevention.org.

CONTACT:

Mariana Rodrigues

Communications Director

[email protected]

i Cases of Meningococcal Disease Are Increasing in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .https://www.cdc.gov/ncird/whats-new/meningococcal-disease-cases-increasing-us.html

ii Prevention. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/about/prevention.html

SOURCE American Society for Meningitis Prevention