American Society for Nutrition Calls for Strong Science in National Nutrition Guidance

ASN seeks transparency on the scientific process behind the new DGAs

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Nutrition (ASN) supports the broad eating pattern in the newly released Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), 2025-2030, that emphasizes minimally processed, nutrient-dense foods and limits added sugar, sodium, and saturated fat, which are linked to improved long-term health outcomes. Dietary approaches that focus on whole foods and reduce reliance on highly processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages have demonstrable health benefits.

At the same time, ASN is concerned that departing from the established scientific review process undermines confidence in the DGAs and nutrition science, contributes to confusion and distrust, and obscures the opportunity for meaningful scientific discourse.

The decision to introduce a separate Scientific Foundation for the Dietary Guidelines for Americans report instead of the Scientific Report of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) represents a major departure from long-standing DGA evidence review processes. There is a lack of transparency regarding the methods, approaches, and objectives of the newly introduced scientific reviews and the timeframe in which they were completed. This process diverges from gold-standard National Academies of Sciences-recommended steps for building public and other stakeholders' trust in the guidelines[1].

The Scientific Foundation for the Dietary Guidelines for Americans report calls into question both the scientific review process and conclusions in the Scientific Report of the 2025 DGAC. For past editions of the DGAs, the Scientific Report of the DGAC has served as the primary foundation for developing the Guidelines. That report is grounded in a rigorous, transparent review of the evidence conducted by an independent panel of experts. ASN strongly supports the work of the DGAC, which carefully reviewed the science and provided thoughtful, evidence-based recommendations in response to specific research questions vetted by the HHS, USDA, and public stakeholders. The DGAC includes many ASN members and talented nutrition scientists who voluntarily spent considerable time and effort to review and analyze evidence, in collaboration with colleagues at HHS and USDA. ASN also supports the respected ASN members who served as scientific review authors for The Scientific Foundation for the Dietary Guidelines for Americans report and recognizes the considerable time and effort they also provided to review and analyze the latest evidence.

The departure from the established scientific review process for the Guidelines risks undermining confidence in both the recommendations and the science supporting them, which may contribute to public confusion regarding nutrition guidance. In addition, oversimplification of the Guidelines in ways that introduce contradictory messaging is likely to further confuse consumers. For example, the DGAC scientific review found strong evidence that lower saturated fat intake decreases the risk of cardiovascular disease in adults. While the 2025-2030 DGAs maintain the long-standing recommendation that saturated fats be capped at 10% of calories, they also appear to encourage greater consumption of certain foods high in saturated fats such as butter and beef tallow, among others. This mixed messaging may be difficult for consumers to interpret and could inadvertently make it harder for Americans to maintain long-term health.

ASN supports nutrition guidance that is grounded in science, clearly explains how the evidence was reviewed, and helps people make informed decisions about their health. For the Dietary Guidelines to improve public health, they must be implemented, and they must be actionable for the entire U.S. population. Guidelines leading to real health changes must also be supported by policies and food environments that make healthy choices easier and more affordable for all.

ASN is encouraged that both reports highlight the ongoing need for continued investment in nutrition research to provide Americans with evidence-based nutrition guidance. The newly released DGAs highlight the long-standing inadequacy of nutrition research funding and insufficient coordination among federal, state, local, and private partners. Increasing targeted funding for diet-related chronic disease research at the USDA, CDC, and NIH will enable future evidence-based dietary guidance. ASN remains committed to advocating for transparent, evidence-based, scientific processes to develop nutrition guidance that uphold scientific rigor and integrity and maintain the public's trust.

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN) ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nearly 8,000 nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the Society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice, and education. Since 2018, ASN has presented NUTRITION, the leading global annual meeting for nutrition professionals. For more information, visit www.nutrition.org.

[1] National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; Health and Medicine Division; Food and Nutrition Board; Committee to Review the Process to Update the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Optimizing the Process for Establishing the Dietary Guidelines for Americans: The Selection Process. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2017 Nov 16. 4, Opportunities to Build Trust. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK469945/

Provided by Newswise, online resource for knowledge-based news at www.newswise.com

Media Contacts:

Sarah Ohlhorst, MS, RD

ASN Chief Science Policy Officer

240-428-3647

[email protected]

SOURCE American Society for Nutrition (ASN)