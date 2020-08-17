American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) Announces Newly Elected President Peter P. Toth, MD, PhD, FASPC

Dr. Toth received his B.A. in Biochemistry from Princeton University and a PhD. in Biochemistry from Michigan State University. He graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine and completed residency training in Family Medicine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He is a member of Alpha Omega Alpha and Sigma Xi and is a past President of the National Lipid Association and the American Board of Clinical Lipidology.

Dr. Toth is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, European Society of Cardiology, American Society for Preventive Cardiology, and the American Heart Association.

He has authored and coauthored over five hundred publications in medical and scientific journals and textbooks. He is Series Editor of Springer's textbook collection in Contemporary Cardiology. He has authored and edited 19 books addressing a broad variety of issues in cardiovascular medicine.

He has lectured on many topics in cardiovascular medicine throughout the world.

"I am excited and humbled to serve as the ASPC President. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death and disability worldwide. Our goal is to make the ASPC an international leader in helping health care providers deliver state-of-the-art care to their patients at risk for cardiovascular disease. We will provide cutting edge education, advocacy, heighten awareness of health care disparities, and work with other organizations to help reduce the suffering and societal burden incurred by cardiovascular disease. Our members are motivated and highly committed," said Peter Toth, MD, PhD, FASPC.

This ASPC Board is comprised of key leaders in the Preventive Space. Other ASPC officers for the 2020-2022 term are President-Elect Martha Gulati, MD, MS, FASPC (Phoenix, AZ); Treasurer Michael Shapiro, DO, FASPC (Winston-Salem, NC) and Secretary David Maron, MD, FASPC (Stanford, CA). We would also like to welcome our newest At-Large Board of Director Members, Alison Bailey, MD (Chattanooga, TN); Seth J. Baum, MD, FASPC (Boca Raton, FL); Michael Blaha, MD, MPH (Baltimore, MD); Matthew Budoff, MD (Los Angeles, CA) and Heather Johnson, MD, MMM (Boca Raton, FL).

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), founded in 1985, represents a multidisciplinary group of healthcare practitioners and researchers who share interests in and passion for preventive cardiology. A Vision of the Society is to interface with ALL other organizations involved with CVD treatments and prevention. For more information visit: https://www.aspconline.org/

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

Related Links

https://www.aspconline.org

