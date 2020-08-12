American Society for Reproductive Medicine Updates Mission, Vision and Values Statements

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a recent Board of Directors meeting, updated Mission, Vision and Values statements for the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) were adopted. These statements are designed to articulate the core values of the organization. The updated statements are as follows:

Mission

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) is dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of reproductive medicine. The Society accomplishes its mission through the pursuit of excellence in evidence-based, life-long education and learning, through the advancement and support of innovative research, through the development and dissemination of the highest ethical and quality standards in patient care, and through advocacy on behalf of physicians and affiliated healthcare providers and their patients.

Vision

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) will continue to be the national and international leader for multidisciplinary information, education, advocacy, and standards in reproductive medicine and science, with the goal of ensuring accessible, ethical, and quality reproductive care for every person.

Values

At the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) we value:

Learning, including life-long education, scholarship, and the open sharing of information and knowledge.

Discovery, including advancing the care of patients world-wide through innovative research and invention.

Advocacy, including prioritizing patients' reproductive care and emotional well-being, access to care, reducing disparities, and the fundamental right to family building.

Integrity, including honesty, trustworthiness, inclusivity, transparency, and ethics in all our interactions and initiatives.

Collaboration, including collegiality, teamwork, and cooperation to achieve our mission and global vision.

Excellence, including distinction and quality in all our endeavors.

"I would like to commend all the ASRM members, members of the Board and the staff who worked so hard on our revised Mission, Vision and Values statements. These statements, which define an important framework for making decisions, are designed to serve our members and move ASRM forward," stated Catherine Racowsky, PhD, President of the ASRM.

About ASRM

For almost a century, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) has been the global leader in multidisciplinary reproductive medicine research, ethical practice, and education. ASRM impacts reproductive care and science worldwide by creating funding opportunities for advancing reproduction research and discovery, by providing evidence-based education and public health information, and by advocating for reproductive health care professionals and the patients they serve. With members in more than 100 countries, the Society is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional operations in Birmingham, AL. www.asrm.org

SOURCE American Society for Reproductive Medicine

