American Society of Appraisers Announces its 2019 Election Results

RESTON, Va., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) has announced the 2019 ASA Election Results for International Officers, Board of Governors, and Discipline Committee Officers and Members-At-Large.

The results are as follows:

International Officers

International President - Douglas R. Krieser, ASA

International Vice President - Lorrie Beaumont, ASA

International Secretary/Treasurer – David Crick, ASA

Board of Governors

Business Valuation Discipline Governor – William A. Johnston, ASA-BV-IA

Gems & Jewelry Discipline Governor – Patti J. Geolat, ASA

Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Governor – Samuel Shapiro, ASA

Personal Property Discipline Governor – Lela Hersh, ASA

Real Property Discipline Governor – David R. Doering, ASA, IFA

Appraisal Review & Management Discipline Committee

Members-At-Large:

Richard Berkemeier, ASA, ARM

Terri A. Lastovka, ASA, ARM-BV

Raymond Rath, ASA-BV-IA, ARM-BV, CEIV™

Business Valuation Discipline Committee

Chair: Kenneth J. Pia Jr., ASA

Vice Chair: Erin Hollis, ASA

Treasurer: Ronald (Ron) L. Seigneur, ASA

Secretary: Arlene L. Ashcraft, ASA

Members At-Large (3 open seats)

Adriana Berrocal, ASA-BV-IA

Alina Niculita, ASA

Laurie-Leigh White, ASA, CEIV™

Gems & Jewelry Discipline Committee

Chair: Mark T. Cartwright, ASA, MGA

Vice Chair/Secretary: Beth Doughty, ASA, MGA

Treasurer: Duane W. Hutchison, ASA, MGA

Member-At-Large (1 open seat)

Harold Lindsay, ASA, MGA

Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee

Chair: Karen Milan, ASA

Vice Chair: Paul R. Cogley Jr., ASA

Treasurer: William M. Engel, ASA

Secretary: Jamie Allen, ASA

Member-At-Large (1 open seat)

Joshua George, ASA

Personal Property Discipline Committee

Chair: Analee McClellan, ASA

Vice Chair: John V. Henley, ASA

Treasurer: Peter Held, AM

Secretary: Abigail Athanasopoulos, ASA

Members-At-Large (3 open seats)

Soodie Beasley, ASA

Jennifer N. Carman, ASA

Susan Golashovsky, FASA

Real Property-NAIFA Discipline Committee

Chair: Paul D. Roberts, ASA

Vice Chair: Margaret C. (Molly) Orman, IFA

Secretary/Treasurer: Mike Pratt, ASA, IFA

Members-At-Large (4 open seats)

Lawrence M. Cordell, ASA, IFA

Nena W. Henderson, ASA, IFA

Michael T. Orman, ASA, IFAS

Gary Snowdon, ASA

