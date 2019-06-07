American Society of Appraisers Announces its 2019 Election Results
Jun 07, 2019, 08:35 ET
RESTON, Va., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Appraisers (ASA) has announced the 2019 ASA Election Results for International Officers, Board of Governors, and Discipline Committee Officers and Members-At-Large.
The results are as follows:
International Officers
International President - Douglas R. Krieser, ASA
International Vice President - Lorrie Beaumont, ASA
International Secretary/Treasurer – David Crick, ASA
Board of Governors
Business Valuation Discipline Governor – William A. Johnston, ASA-BV-IA
Gems & Jewelry Discipline Governor – Patti J. Geolat, ASA
Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Governor – Samuel Shapiro, ASA
Personal Property Discipline Governor – Lela Hersh, ASA
Real Property Discipline Governor – David R. Doering, ASA, IFA
Appraisal Review & Management Discipline Committee
Members-At-Large:
Richard Berkemeier, ASA, ARM
Terri A. Lastovka, ASA, ARM-BV
Raymond Rath, ASA-BV-IA, ARM-BV, CEIV™
Business Valuation Discipline Committee
Chair: Kenneth J. Pia Jr., ASA
Vice Chair: Erin Hollis, ASA
Treasurer: Ronald (Ron) L. Seigneur, ASA
Secretary: Arlene L. Ashcraft, ASA
Members At-Large (3 open seats)
Adriana Berrocal, ASA-BV-IA
Alina Niculita, ASA
Laurie-Leigh White, ASA, CEIV™
Gems & Jewelry Discipline Committee
Chair: Mark T. Cartwright, ASA, MGA
Vice Chair/Secretary: Beth Doughty, ASA, MGA
Treasurer: Duane W. Hutchison, ASA, MGA
Member-At-Large (1 open seat)
Harold Lindsay, ASA, MGA
Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee
Chair: Karen Milan, ASA
Vice Chair: Paul R. Cogley Jr., ASA
Treasurer: William M. Engel, ASA
Secretary: Jamie Allen, ASA
Member-At-Large (1 open seat)
Joshua George, ASA
Personal Property Discipline Committee
Chair: Analee McClellan, ASA
Vice Chair: John V. Henley, ASA
Treasurer: Peter Held, AM
Secretary: Abigail Athanasopoulos, ASA
Members-At-Large (3 open seats)
Soodie Beasley, ASA
Jennifer N. Carman, ASA
Susan Golashovsky, FASA
Real Property-NAIFA Discipline Committee
Chair: Paul D. Roberts, ASA
Vice Chair: Margaret C. (Molly) Orman, IFA
Secretary/Treasurer: Mike Pratt, ASA, IFA
Members-At-Large (4 open seats)
Lawrence M. Cordell, ASA, IFA
Nena W. Henderson, ASA, IFA
Michael T. Orman, ASA, IFAS
Gary Snowdon, ASA
