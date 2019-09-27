American Society of Cannabis Medicine Leaders to Present at the Medical University of South Carolina

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Cannabis Medicine announced today that members of its leadership have been asked to participate at the Second Annual Update on Medical Cannabis Friday, Sept. 27 presented by the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences of the Medical University of South Carolina.

ASCM is a Washington, D.C.-based professional society dedicated to the responsible advancement of medical cannabis.

Garnett Meador, chief executive officer and executive vice president of the ASCM, will speak individually, then join a panel to assess the current state of medical cannabis regulation. As state after state has legalized medicinal uses of cannabis, or is poised to do so, this experienced businessman and corporate lawyer will focus on "the good, the bad, and the ugly" of various regulations across the country.

"We are very pleased to be part of such a strong program," says Garnett Meador EVP for American Society of Cannabis Medicine. "We believe that highly dedicated physicians want to understand as much as they can about medical cannabis so they are able to appropriately help their patients. Gatherings like these help facilitate the professional advancement of medical cannabis."

Jeffrey S. Block, M.D., a member of the Board of Regents for ASCM, will also speak individually, then join a panel of medical doctors to discuss various clinical aspects of medical cannabis. The Florida-based medical doctor will present a science and bioethics-based overview entitled "Cannabis Conundrums," based on his extensive understanding of the endocannabinoid receptor system and cannabinoids.

"DocBlock" is respected nationwide as an authority in both healthcare and natural-earth sciences. The dual disciplines give him special insight into the endocannabinoid receptor system and its therapeutic potential. Widely consulted by medical professionals and a popular lecturer, he is an American Board-Certified Anesthesiologist with extensive expertise concerning botanicals used as medicines.

Meador was named Executive Vice President of the American Society of Cannabis Medicine, whose mission is to provide guidance to legislators and educate physicians on the endocannabinoid system, cannabinoids and other relevant medical cannabis industry topics, as well as support and promote science-based clinical research.

American Society of Cannabis Medicine is the national voice for physicians who understand the value of cannabis as a part of national healthcare imperatives. ASCM is a professional society that sets standards for its members. We are committed to the safe and professional use of cannabis as a treatment. ASCM's multiple initiatives—including the Patient Excellence Program, and the ASCM National Registry—set a standard for professional physicians. ASCM provides current and trusted information for legislators, industry leaders and community stakeholders. For information about the American Society of Cannabis Medicine: Please Call 202-380-9575 ext.275 or visit us at www.theascm.org

