American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Awards Beverly L. Davidson, PhD, Outstanding Achievement Award

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia pioneer honored for lifelong contributions to gene and cell therapy

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is pleased to announce that Beverly L. Davidson, PhD, Director of the Raymond G. Perelman Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, Chief Scientific Strategy Officer at CHOP, and Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Penn Medicine, received the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Outstanding Achievement Award, the society's highest honor. The award was presented today during the ASGCT annual meeting in Boston, Massachusetts.

Beverly L. Davidson, PhD, Receives the Outstanding Achievement Award at ASGCT

ASGCT is the leading professional organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, development and application of gene and cell therapies to treat and cure human disease. The Outstanding Achievement Award recognizes an ASGCT member who has delivered a pioneering research success, a high‑impact accomplishment, or a lifetime of major contributions to gene and cell therapy. Dr. Davidson was honored for foundational discoveries into the molecular mechanisms of fatal inherited brain diseases and for leading translational efforts that have advanced Huntington's disease (HD) research toward potentially disease‑modifying therapies.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award," said Davidson. "This recognition reflects decades of work by many talented trainees, collaborators and colleagues. Thank you to ASGCT and to everyone who has shared this mission of developing genetic medicines that are potent, safe, scalable and accessible."

Dr. Davidson's laboratory focuses on developing gene‑based strategies for inherited and acquired brain diseases, engineering viral vectors for improved targeting and potency and translating scientific discoveries into clinically meaningful therapies. She is widely recognized for her Huntington's disease research, innovations in vector engineering, and mentorship of the next generation of translational scientists.

Major scientific contributions by Dr. Davidson and her team beyond Huntington's include:

Discovery that adeno‑associated virus (AAV) variants differ dramatically in their ability to target the brain, leading to identification of AAVs that more effectively deliver therapeutic cargo to neural tissues.

Early development of vectorized RNA interference (RNAi) delivered by AAV, and the first application of this approach to models of neurodegenerative disease.

Re‑engineering of AAVs and development of large AAV libraries to identify capsid "zip codes" that selectively target organs or cell types and enable therapeutic delivery at doses orders of magnitude lower than earlier vectors.

A sustained commitment to mentoring and training scientists across career stages, many of whom now lead independent programs at other institutions or in industry.

"Dr. Davidson's work exemplifies translational science at its best – rigorous discovery, creative engineering and a thoughtful path from bench to bedside," said Susan Furth, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at CHOP. "Her leadership has transformed how the field develops and delivers brain‑directed genetic medicines, with broad implications for treating many neurologic diseases."

Dr. Davidson has also served ASGCT in leadership roles, including past president and board member, and has contributed extensively to program development, peer review, and public engagement – efforts that strengthen the field's scientific rigor and help patients and families understand realistic expectations for gene‑based medicine.

"Dr. Davidson's contributions truly exemplify the spirit of the Outstanding Achievement Award. She has helped define what's possible in gene therapy," said David Barrett, CEO, American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy. "This recognition reflects not only a groundbreaking body of work, but a lasting influence on how we approach some of the most challenging diseases in medicine."

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

Contact: Ashley Moore

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

267-426-6071

[email protected]

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia