American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partner to Offer Vancomycin Bayesian Dosing Solution for Members

BETHESDA, Md. and MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare ("TRHC") (NASDAQ:TRHC) today announced the organizations have partnered to provide TRHC's market-leading Bayesian Dosing platform, DoseMeRx™, to pharmacy professionals in small and rural hospitals. TRHC's DoseMeRx is the most efficient and cost-effective means for small and rural hospitals to comply with the revised guideline for monitoring vancomycin in the treatment of serious methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections.

In March 2020, the consensus vancomycin dosing guidelines from four leading pharmacy and infectious diseases professional societies – ASHP, Infectious Disease Society of America, Pediatric Infectious Disease Society, and Society of Infectious Disease Pharmacists – were published online in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy (AJHP). One of the biggest changes was the recommendation to move away from trough-based dosing to Area Under the Curve (AUC)-based monitoring and dosing of vancomycin in adults and children who have suspected or definitive MRSA infections.

"The new recommendation to use AUC is an important and significant shift in vancomycin dosing and monitoring as we seek to advance better patient outcomes," said Daniel J. Cobaugh, Pharm.D., FAACT, DABAT, vice president of publishing at ASHP and editor-in-chief of AJHP. "ASHP is pleased to be able to support pharmacists in small and rural hospitals, particularly as they face limited resources and budgets, with a scientifically rigorous Bayesian dosing platform to more efficiently calculate vancomycin doses."

DoseMeRx is a unique, easy-to-use Bayesian dosing decision-support software solution used by thousands of pharmacists around the world to support dosing for their patients. It is the only HITRUST-certified Bayesian dosing platform that leverages clinically-validated pharmacokinetic drug models, patient characteristics, and drug concentrations to guide dose optimization for vancomycin.

"As the market leader in precision dosing, TRHC is pleased to support hospitals of all sizes wanting to implement the new vancomycin guidelines with a science-based Bayesian dosing solution," added Charles Cornish, Executive Vice President, Hospitals Business Unit, TRHC. "We worked with the team at ASHP to design a streamlined solution that suits the particular needs of smaller hospitals, including customized vancomycin dosing and monitoring competency modules for DoseMeRx to ensure the new guidelines are implemented easily and efficiently."

Through this partnership, ASHP will offer its highly-regarded competency management subscription, Pharmacy Competency Assessment Center (PCAC), with the DoseMeRx vancomycin Bayesian dosing web-based solution. PCAC is an online resource comprised of 54 competencies and initial skills assessments to manage and monitor competency completion among pharmacist and pharmacy technician staff. The PCAC + DoseMeRx offering is for pharmacy departments in small and rural hospitals with a maximum of 100 beds and available by annual subscription. To learn more about PCAC + DoseMeRx, visit ashp.org/pcac.

About ASHP

ASHP represents pharmacists who serve as patient care providers in acute and ambulatory settings. The organization's nearly 58,000 members include pharmacists, student pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians. For 79 years, ASHP has been at the forefront of efforts to improve medication use and enhance patient safety. For more information about the wide array of ASHP activities and the many ways in which pharmacists advance healthcare, visit ASHP's website, ashp.org , or its consumer website, SafeMedication.com .

About DoseMeRx

DoseMeRx is a Tabula Rasa HealthCare technology solution developed specifically for clinical practice. The DoseMeRx clinical decision support solution empowers healthcare providers to optimize dosing of high-risk parenteral medications to streamline operations, reduce adverse drugs events, decrease costs and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit doseme-rx.com

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. TRHC's technology solutions, including DoseMeRx™ and MedWise™, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

