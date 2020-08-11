American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists and Practitioners Announces Standards of Practice in the Therapeutic Use of Subanesthetic Ketamine

BELLAIRE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketamine, which was originally developed as an anesthetic, has emerged over the last two decades as the biggest breakthrough in 50 years for treatment-resistant depression and suicidality. Despite a growing body of research surrounding its use, guidelines establishing recommendations for best practices have been limited. The American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists and Practitioners (ASKP3) is a group of professionals dedicated to the safe and clinical use of ketamine for mental health disorders and pain conditions that was developed in 2016 and has over 400 members of various specialties. ASKP3 recognizes the lack of formal guidance and seeks to protect and foster the use of subanesthetic ketamine by providing recommendations for standards of practice.

Patrick Sullivan, DO, the lead author of the standards and current ASKP3 board member, further elaborates on the need for standards. "As the excitement grows about the rapid and powerful effects that ketamine has against depression and suicidality, so does some concern about the number of clinics opening to treat it. More specifically, the qualifications and experience of the clinicians providing the care. The ASKP3 board of directors is made up of many of the field's most experienced providers and we felt it was essential to set the standard for the safe and effective use of this life-saving medication."

At this time, many different specialties provide treatment with subanesthetic ketamine. One of ASKP3's goals is to create and encourage a space where safe practices and standards are discussed, implemented, and updated on a continuing basis that grows with the needs of this rapidly expanding field. Sandhya Prashad, MD, ASKP3 President and founding board member, details, "There is a lot of variability between clinics administering ketamine and recommendations are essential to protect this valuable treatment. The number of clinics continues to expand rapidly and a clear standard is absolutely necessary." ASKP3 recognizes that the development of best practices will be a dynamic process that continues to evolve as the knowledge base expands and further data becomes available.

About ASKP3: The American Society of Ketamine Physicians, Psychotherapists, and Practitioners is a group of professionals dedicated to the safe clinical use of ketamine for mental health disorders and chronic pain conditions. With over 400 active members worldwide, ASKP3 is in a prime position to further awareness and education regarding the safe, effective, and ethical use of ketamine treatment. www.askp.org

