American Society of Military Comptrollers Appoints Todd Tolbert as New Chief Operating Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) is proud to announce the appointment of Todd M. Tolbert, MBA, CAE as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Tolbert brings a wealth of association experience and leadership to ASMC, with a proven track record in technology innovation and operational transformation in associations and non-profit organizations.

Todd Tolbert, Chief Operating Officer, ASMC

ASMC Chief Executive Officer, Rich Brady, expressed confidence in Tolbert's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Todd to the ASMC team. His extensive association experience and dedication to members make him an ideal fit for this role. We look forward to working with Todd to further our mission and goals for the society and its members."

Tolbert has over 15 years of experience in association management, with a focus on administration, digital strategy, and operational initiatives across a broad array of non-profits, professional associations, and trade associations. Prior to joining ASMC, Tolbert was a consultant focused on strategy assessment, development, and implementation. He worked with clients to translate strategic needs into technology and operational solutions. Todd additionally served on executive teams at the Internet Society and ASIS International. He is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and an active member of various advisory boards in the association sector.

In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Tolbert will oversee ASMC's day-to-day operations, guiding the organization's strategic initiatives and ensuring its continued growth and success. He will also play a key role in strengthening relationships with ASMC members, partners, and stakeholders.

"I am honored to join ASMC as Chief Operating Officer," said Tolbert. "I look forward to working closely with the talented team at ASMC to advance the society's mission and support our members in their critical roles in the defense financial management community."

Tolbert's arrival highlights ASMC's transition from a traditional association organizational model to a corporate organizational model. Joining Brady and Tolbert on ASMC's senior leadership team are Daniel Woltman, Vice President of Membership and Corporate Partnerships; Phara Rodrigue, Vice President of Certification; and Caroline Smith, Vice President of Education and Professional Development. The corporate organizational model aligns ASMC's resources with strategic goals and will enable ASMC to scale effectively and innovate continuously to support its individual and corporate members.

About ASMC:

The American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) is a non-profit educational and professional organization for individuals in the field of defense financial management, including comptrollership, accounting, auditing, budgeting, financial systems, and related disciplines. ASMC provides professional development opportunities, certification programs, and networking events to enhance the knowledge and skills of its members and promote excellence in defense financial management.

