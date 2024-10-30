American Society of Pharmacovigilance Honors Leaders in Precision Medicine with Inaugural STRIPE Double Helix Awards

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Pharmacovigilance is excited to announce the recipients of the inaugural STRIPE Double Helix Awards, celebrating individuals and organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the field of pharmacogenomics. The awards were presented during a special ceremony at the STRIPE Annual Meeting & Consensus Workshop on October 23, 2024, at the U.S. Pharmacopeia Campus in Rockville, MD.

The STRIPE Double Helix Awards recognize excellence in two distinct categories:

STRIPE Double Helix Award Recipients, Inaugural Class

This award honors leaders who have driven significant advancements in pharmacogenomics by fostering collaboration across disciplines, organizations, and sectors. Their work has helped bridge gaps in science, practice, and policy, accelerating the adoption of PGx. Outstanding Achievement in Pharmacogenomics: This award highlights individuals or organizations whose groundbreaking contributions in research, innovation, education, clinical implementation, or advocacy have profoundly impacted the field, advancing scientific understanding and the clinical application of pharmacogenetics to improve patient outcomes.

The awards were presented by Sara Rogers, President of the American Society of Pharmacovigilance (ASP) and Benjamin Brown, ASP Executive Director, which was a key highlight of the STRIPE Annual Meeting. The event brought together the pharmacogenomics community to develop consensus standards and strategies for advancing precision medicine. The recipients, selected through an open nomination process, represent the highest levels of innovation, leadership, and impact within the field.

The full list of honorees can be viewed through a special announcement available here.

"The Double Helix Awards are a testament to the power of collaboration and scientific excellence in driving the future of precision medicine," said Sara Rogers

"We are proud to celebrate individuals who are not only advancing the science but also ensuring that pharmacogenomics becomes a central part of healthcare for everyone," said Benjamin Brown

About the Awards Presentation Ceremony

The awards presentation took place during the STRIPE Annual Meeting. Attendees included leading experts, industry stakeholders, and innovators dedicated to advancing pharmacogenomics. The event underscored the importance of collaboration and scientific achievement in expanding the reach and effectiveness of PGx testing.

The STRIPE Double Helix Awards aim to inspire continued progress in the field, ensuring that the benefits of pharmacogenomics are realized for all patients through collaborative efforts in research, innovation, education, clinical implementation, and advocacy.

For more information about STRIPE, the Double Helix Awards, and to view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit this website:

STRIPE Names Recipients of the Inaugural Double Helix Awards

About the American Society of Pharmacovigilance: The American Society of Pharmacovigilance (ASP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing adverse drug events (ADEs), a leading cause of suffering and mortality in the U.S. As a national network, ASP is open to healthcare professionals across all disciplines, united in the mission to address the fourth leading cause of death in the country. Through collaboration and innovation, ASP aims to enhance patient safety and healthcare quality by mitigating the risks associated with ADEs. To support our mission, visit https://stopadr.org/.

