American Society of Pharmacovigilance Partners with Invitae Corp. to Co-Host Congressional Reception - 'Powering PGx: Celebrating Advances in a Precision Medicine Approach to Prescription Drugs'

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Adverse Drug Awareness Day on March 24, the American Society of Pharmacovigilance (ASP) and Invitae Corp. will host a Congressional reception to help raise awareness and celebrate advances in pharmacogenomics (PGx). Pharmacogenomics is a critical field of study that analyzes how variations in the human genome dictate a person's individual response to medications. "Powering PGx" will be held on March 23 in Washington.

"We lose a life every two minutes in this country to non-optimized medications, the equivalent of four full 737 planes every day," said Kristine Ashcraft, Medical Affairs Director for Invitae. "I look forward to meeting with Congress to share how addressing barriers to adoption of evidence-based pharmacogenomics can help us curb this public health crisis."

The FDA estimates that the rate of adverse drug reactions remains alarmingly high for two main reasons: far more drugs prescribed to treat patients (64% of all patient healthcare visits result in prescriptions), and more prescriptions being filled (2.8 billion filled in the year 2000 alone: the equivalent of 10 per person in the U.S.).

"Adverse drug events are the fourth leading cause of death in the United States," said Rep. Swalwell, co-chair of the Precision Medicine Caucus. "That's why I joined today's Adverse Drug Awareness Day event to draw attention to this critical issue and help ensure that patients and medical professionals have the tools they need to make informed treatment decisions."

A recent landmark study in the Lancet showed a 30% reduction in adverse drug events in just 12 weeks with PGx-guided medication management. With a $528 billion estimated annual spend on non-optimized medications, broader use of PGx could yield significant financial and clinical benefit.

Working to significantly reduce the regular suffering and mortality rates caused by adverse drug events (ADE), ASP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that convenes the Standardizing Laboratory Practices in Pharmacogenomics (STRIPE Initiative).

The reception will feature remarks from Dr. Eric Green, Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute; Dr. Deepak Voora, Director of the V.A. Pharmacogenomics testing for Veterans (PHASER) program; Abby Yoder, Patient Advocate; and Rep. Eric Swalwell, Co-Chair of the Personalized Medicine Caucus. Speakers will explain and expand on how the federal government already implements pharmacogenomic technologies, while also offering ways the government can continue to improve on these approaches, reduce ADEs, and improve health outcomes overall. Refreshments will be served.

· When: March 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

March 23 from · Where: Capitol Visitor Center, Room HVC-215, First Street NE, Washington

Capitol Visitor Center, Room HVC-215, First Street NE, · Registration Information: Attendees are asked to RSVP for this event

