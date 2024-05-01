American Solar Energy Society Announces 2024 Award Winners and Fellow Inductees - Join the Celebration at the SOLAR 2024 Awards Banquet on May 21 in Washington, D.C.

American Solar Energy Society

May 01, 2024, 07:30 ET

BOULDER, Colo., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in advancing renewable energy technologies and promoting sustainable energy practices. The 2024 award recipients and fellow inductees have been selected for their remarkable contributions to the solar energy community and their commitment to driving an equitable and far-reaching clean energy transition.

The award winners and fellow inductees will be formally recognized at the ASES Annual Awards Banquet on May 21 from 5:30- 9:00 pm ET at George Washington University in Washington, D.C..  The banquet will coincide with the celebration of ASES's 70th anniversary, marking a seven-decade legacy of leadership in promoting solar energy and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of both our award winners and fellow inductees this year," said Jill Cliburn, ASES Awards Chair and a fellow in the Society. "We honor leaders in solar research and development, policy, design, workforce development, business innovation, and service. The range of these awards reflects the breadth of talent and dedication that characterizes the solar field," Cliburn said. The annual ASES Awards Banquet not only recognizes excellence, but also inspires future achievements and optimism for the clean energy future.

The 2024 ASES award winners & inductees:

ASES invites all stakeholders and enthusiasts in the renewable energy community to join us in celebrating the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals. The awards banquet will be attended by leaders, experts, and enthusiasts from the solar energy industry, academia, government, and nonprofit sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, share ideas, and celebrate past achievements while looking toward the future of solar energy.

Tickets to the Awards Banquet are limited and available on ases.org/conference. For any questions, please contact [email protected].

About the American Solar Energy Society (ASES):
ASES is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year and brings a depth of expertise and experience in solar energy technologies, workforce development, research, and deployment of community-based solar projects.  ASES is the longest-serving and leading solar energy advocacy organization in the United States, with 20,000 members. ASES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% clean energy future and emphasizes the values of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion for a successful transition. ASES cultivates community and powers progress by integrating the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference, and the ASES National Solar Tour. Learn more at www.ases.org.

