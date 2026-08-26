American Solar Energy Society Announces 2026 Award Winners and Fellow Inductees

Honorees to be celebrated at SOLAR 2026 in Austin, Texas, on October 20, 2026

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) announces the recipients of its 2026 Awards Program, recognizing outstanding contributions to solar and renewable energy research, policy, design, and community leadership. The honorees will be celebrated at SOLAR 2026, ASES's 55th annual national conference, held October 19–21 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas. The Awards Luncheon will take place Tuesday, October 20 at 12:00 noon CT, followed by the Fellows Reception at 5:45 PM CT.

A new cohort of 2026 ASES Awards winners will join these previous Awardees in marking annual and lifetime achievements in solar energy research, development, and use nationwide. Learn more & join us for the celebration at ases.org/awards.

"Each year, this program shines a light on the people who are moving solar and renewable energy forward — in the lab, in industry, in policy, and in their communities," said Carly Rixham, Executive Director of ASES. "This year's honorees represent the full breadth of what it means to lead in this field."

ASES is the oldest organization of solar professionals and proponents. It was founded in 1954, the same year that Bell Labs patented the first silicon solar cell. Since that time, the organization has grown in size and scope. Today, ASES is steadfastly focused on the goal of achieving 100% renewable energy and sustainable living in the U.S. ASES recognizes the challenge, but also the benefits of a more peaceful, affordable, and resilient energy economy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, solar is the fastest-growing source of electricity generation in the U.S. today.

2026 ASES Award Winners

2026 ASES Fellow Inductees



The distinction of Fellow in ASES denotes the highest grade of membership in the Society and recognition of exceptional professional achievement and service to the advancement of the ASES mission and vision. This year sees a record number of inductees.

John Avenson

Gail Burrington

Gay Canough

Ron Celentano

Debbie Coleman

Nir Krakauer

Martin Ogle

Scott Sklar

Andrew Stone

Bill Young

About the American Solar Energy Society

The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a national nonprofit dedicated to inspiring and accelerating the widespread adoption of renewable energy. ASES's flagship events include the annual SOLAR conference and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at www.ases.org or email [email protected] with any questions.

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society