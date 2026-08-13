Celebrate Solar & Sustainability in Your Community During the National Solar Tour Showcase Weekend, October 2-4

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From coast to coast, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) invites the public to explore clean energy in action during the National Solar Tour Showcase Weekend, October 2-4, 2026. Hundreds of solar and sustainable system owners across the country will open their homes, businesses, schools, and community spaces for free tours. The showcase weekend kicks off National Energy Awareness Month, but the tour itself runs year-round, with in-person and virtual sites listed on an interactive map at map.nationalsolartour.org. Check the map for specific dates, as some hosts may choose a different weekend.

Learn more and get involved at nationalsolartour.org.

The National Solar Tour is the nation's largest grassroots renewable energy event. It's family-friendly, free to attend, and offers a unique opportunity to see how neighbors in communities across the country are benefiting from solar and other sustainable technologies firsthand.

Host a Tour In Your Community

ASES seeks representation from all 50 states for this year's tour. Represent your state by signing up to host a Local Tour or Tour Site in person or virtually (through photo or video tours) by September 18, 2026, to be a part of the showcase weekend. ASES will provide you with the tools to showcase your solar-powered systems and sustainable features. You can inspire and educate your community while contributing to the nationwide effort to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

What to Expect at a Tour: (the specific technologies vary for each tour)

See solar systems (PV and solar thermal panels and batteries for storage), electric vehicles, passive homes, and energy-efficient technologies

See how adding batteries creates resiliency in extreme weather events

View options for placing solar panels, such as roofs, porches, pergolas, carports, etc.

Ask homeowners how their solar systems work and why they made the switch

Learn how businesses save money by going solar

Connect with neighbors and community members who support clean energy.

Get tips from real solar owners and learn which installers they used

Explore passive heating and cooling strategies, energy efficiency upgrades, community solar projects, and opportunities for low- and middle-income households

Presented with Support from FranklinWH

ASES thanks FranklinWH for supporting the 2026 National Solar Tour as Platinum Sponsor. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. FranklinWH's support helps ASES continue expanding access to solar education and empowering communities to make informed choices about clean energy and home resilience. Learn more at www.franklinwh.com.

Host or RSVP in your community at map.nationalsolartour.org.

About the American Solar Energy Society

Founded in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating equitable solar adoption and sustainable living through education, research, advocacy, and community-building. ASES connects professionals, students, policymakers, and renewable energy enthusiasts through its National Solar Conference, National Solar Tour, publications such as Solar Today magazine, and educational programs to advance a just transformation to a 100% renewable energy future. Learn more and get involved at ases.org.

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society