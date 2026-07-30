American Solar Energy Society's SOLAR 2026 Conference Prices Increase After Tomorrow

SOLAR 2026 | October 19-21, Austin, TX | Palmer Events Center

BOULDER, Colo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For over five decades, the ASES National Solar Conference has brought together researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, educators, and advocates to share technological innovations and strategies advancing renewable energy. SOLAR 2026 Early Bird rates end this Friday, July 31 at 11:59 pm CT.

SOLAR 2026 will feature:

Learn more & get involved: ases.org/conference.

Inspiring keynote speakers

Technical sessions and research presentations

Local tours highlighting PV arrays in Austin, TX

NABCEP Continuing Education Units with Sean White

AIA, BPI, SARA, & GHI Continuing Education Units

Events celebrating the annual ASES Awards

Shine on Solar Fundraising Gala

50th Anniversary of the TXSES celebration

Networking with leaders across the renewable energy sector

Important Links & Resources

Attend NABCEP Workshops at SOLAR 2026

Sign up for our three specialized workshops and courses from the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners® (NABCEP). These sessions are designed to help you meet your continuing education and certification prerequisites. We are excited to feature expert instructor Sean White for these courses.

Exciting Keynote Speaker: Bill McKibben!

Bill McKibben will be joining us as one of our plenary speakers for SOLAR 2026! Bill is a contributing writer to The New Yorker and a founder of Third Act, which organizes people over the age of 60 to work on climate and racial justice. He has written more than twenty books about the environment, including his first, The End of Nature, published in 1989; The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at his Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened; and his latest book, Here Comes the Sun.

ASES Shine on Solar Gala

Join us for an unforgettable evening at the Palmer Events Center ballroom as SOLAR 2026 comes together for a night of celebration, community, and impact. The Shine on Solar Gala brings together solar professionals, advocates, and supporters for dinner, live music, and a paddle-raise fundraiser. All in support of ASES's mission to accelerate equitable solar adoption nationwide. The evening kicks off with a plated dinner and a live jazz band setting the tone for a warm, celebratory atmosphere. As the night unfolds, our live auction takes the stage, featuring exclusive experiences and items all generously donated by our community. The evening's paddle raise gives every guest the chance to make a direct, meaningful contribution to ASES's solar education and equity programs.

Attend the SOLAR 2026 Career & Networking Fair (Free & Open to the Public)

Take the next step in your renewable energy career at the SOLAR 2026 pm Career Fair on Tuesday, October 20 from 3-5 pm! This in-person event will take place at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, TX, offering you the chance to network with industry professionals, learn about job openings, and kickstart your career.

Join our Annual Climate Ride

On foot or by pedal, we will enjoy scenic trails and explore the natural beauty surrounding Austin. Sign up for free to join us on a 3-mile walk or 10-mile bike ride on October 18 at 5:30 pm CT.

View speaker spotlights, conference schedule, discounted hotel blocks, and more at ases.org/conference.

About the American Solar Energy Society

Founded in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating equitable solar adoption and sustainable living through education, research, advocacy, and community-building. ASES connects professionals, students, policymakers, and renewable energy enthusiasts through its National Solar Conference, National Solar Tour, publications such as Solar Today magazine, and educational programs to advance a just transformation to a 100% renewable energy future. Learn more and get involved at ases.org.

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society