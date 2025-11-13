Save the Date and Call for Participation for ASES SOLAR 2026: The National Solar Conference in Austin, TX

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) announces that SOLAR 2026 , the 55th Annual National Solar Conference, will take place October 19–21, 2026, at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas.

The conference brings the solar community together to accelerate the adoption of solar energy as the solution for providing our buildings, homes, and communities with clean, locally-produced energy, and for making our energy infrastructure more resilient and reliable, under rapidly-growing energy demand. Centered on the theme, Solar for All, Y'all, ASES welcomes all participants from all over the country and around the world who are interested in learning more and contributing to the renewable energy revolution.

SOLAR 2026 will be held in partnership with the Texas Solar Energy Society (TXSES) during its landmark 50th anniversary year. "Celebrating 50 years of the Texas Solar Energy Society during a national gathering like SOLAR 2026 is a tremendous milestone for our state and our community. Texas has long been a leader in solar innovation and adoption, and we are honored to welcome renewable energy professionals, students, and advocates from across the country to Austin. This anniversary highlights our continued commitment to expanding clean, resilient, and accessible solar energy for all Texans," said TXSES Executive Director Patrice "Pete" Parsons.

ASES invites members of the renewable energy community to submit their recent or ongoing work to be considered for a poster or oral presentation. Researchers, practitioners, policy makers, students, community leaders, and industry professionals are encouraged to apply for the Call for Participation by February 2, 2026, at 11:59 pm PST.

Topics of interest include (but are not limited to):

Solar energy technologies

Storage technologies

Grid reliability and flexibility

Workforce development

Zero-carbon resilient buildings

Community programs

A just energy transformation

Renewable energy policy

Renewable energy finance

Sustainable living

Data centers

Commercial and residential solar

Electric vehicles

Resilience hubs

Secure your spot as a SOLAR 2026 conference sponsor or exhibitor by December 31 and save 25% on all sponsorship tiers. Enjoy the benefits of being prominently featured at this unique, community-driven event!

About the American Solar Energy Society (ASES)

ASES brings a depth of expertise and experience on solar energy technologies, workforce development, research, and deployment of community-based solar projects. ASES is the longest-serving and leading solar energy advocacy organization in the United States, with 20,000 members. ASES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% clean energy future and emphasizes the values of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion for a successful transition. ASES cultivates community and powers progress by integrating the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via Solar Today magazine , the e-newsletter Solar@Work , Webinars , the ASES National Solar Conference , and the ASES National Solar Tour . Learn more at ases.org .

