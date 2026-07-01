Early Bird Registration Extended for ASES SOLAR 2026 National Solar Conference in Austin

BOULDER, Colo., Jul 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) today announced it has extended the early bird registration deadline for its 55th Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2026: Solar for All, Y'all, to July 31, 2026. The extension offers potential attendees additional time to secure a 20% discount on registration for the event, which will take place October 19–21, 2026, in Austin, Texas.

Learn more and register at ases.org/conference.

SOLAR 2026 will bring together hundreds of renewable energy professionals, researchers, students, policymakers, advocates, and industry leaders from across the country for three days of knowledge sharing and networking. This year's conference is especially significant as ASES is partnering with ASES chapter Texas Solar Energy Society to celebrate the organization's 50th anniversary.

The conference will feature:

Inspiring keynote speakers

Plenary panel discussions

Technical presentations

Interactive poster sessions

Networking opportunities with leaders across the renewable energy industry

Special events celebrating the Texas Solar Energy Society's 50th anniversary

Student programming, exhibitors, and more

Highlighted Plenary Speakers

Bill McKibben , author of Here Comes the Sun

, author of Anya Schoolman , Executive Director, Solar United Neighbors

, Executive Director, Solar United Neighbors Pliny Fiske , Co-Founder and Co-Director, Center for Maximum Potential Building Systems

, Co-Founder and Co-Director, Center for Maximum Potential Building Systems Heather Holdridge , Director of Design Performance, Lake Flato Architects

, Director of Design Performance, Lake Flato Architects Joshua D. Rhodes, Ph.D. , Research Scientist and Lecturer, The University of Texas at Austin

, Research Scientist and Lecturer, The University of Texas at Austin Anita Ledbetter , Executive Director, Build San Antonio Green

, Executive Director, Build San Antonio Green Karl Rabago, Principal, Rabago Energy

Early bird registration is now available through July 31, 2026, offering attendees a 20% discount on conference registration. To learn more about SOLAR 2026, view the full conference program, or register, visit ases.org/conference.

About the American Solar Energy Society

Founded in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating equitable solar adoption and sustainable living through education, research, advocacy, and community-building. ASES connects professionals, students, policymakers, and renewable energy enthusiasts through its National Solar Conference, National Solar Tour, publications such as Solar Today magazine, and educational programs to advance a just transformation to a 100% renewable energy future.

SOURCE American Solar Energy Society