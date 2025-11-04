American Specialty Health Earns High Marks for Commitment to Quality and Security

URAC, NCQA, HITRUST nods demonstrate company's 38-year focus on patient safety, effective data management, continuous quality improvement

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health (ASH) announced today the successful renewal of three prestigious accreditations: URAC, NCQA, and HITRUST. This achievement solidifies the company's continued dedication to the highest standards in healthcare quality, operational efficiency, and information security.

For more than 38 years, ASH has maintained industry-leading standards in healthcare quality and information security, always demonstrating that its services are externally validated and enhancing its credibility. This steadfast focus on patient safety, effective care coordination, and ongoing quality improvement serves as strong reassurance for the company's clients and program members.

"Our company has spent decades focused on doing the right things for our clients and members," said Joseph Dabbs, senior vice president of Health Services Administration at ASH. "We are committed to accreditation as a method to ensure we are on the leading edge of industry best practices."

Each of the three accreditation renewals marks the company's choice to voluntarily establish ASH credibility in a highly risk-sensitive healthcare market. This year, re-accreditations required ASH to meet higher industry standards.

In 2025, NCQA and URAC made major updates to their accreditation standards and ASH positively responded by updating its policies, reports, and systems to be compliant with these requirements. The HITRUST r2 re-certification led ASH to transition through an upgrade that introduced 95 new requirements—which the company met without any corrective action plans (CAPs).

The triple confirmation and records with these independent, nationally recognized organizations underscore ASH's rigorous compliance with best practices across crucial areas of its business operations.

The ASH history and current record of accreditations include:

First accredited by URAC in 1998, ASH continuously maintains these standards in good standing. Accredited – 3 Years in Health Utilization Management v.8.2 Accredited – 3 Years in Health Network v.8.1 Accreditation valid from 11/1/2025 – 11/1/2028

In 2005, ASH first received NCQA Certification for Utilization Management and Credentialing, maintaining the accreditation for 20 years and fully meeting standards. Accredited – 3 Years in Utilization Management Accredited – 3 Years in Credentialing Accreditation valid from 8/7/2025 – 8/7/2028

ASH adopts HITRUST for its security framework in 2015, consecutively maintaining and upgrading its validated assessments ever since. Passed the r2 v11.6 Risk-Based 2-Year Validated Assessment without any Corrective Action Plans and is HITRUST certified through 9/5/2027



"Earning renewals from these organizations year after year shows our profound commitment to our clients and their members," said George DeVries, ASH founder, CEO, and president. "These accreditations confirm that we can be relied upon to protect critical information while meeting our clients' business needs. I am proud that our company continues to exhibit our trustworthiness to those we serve."

Collectively, ASH re-accreditations signal that the company is dedicated to delivering superior health benefits administration and service with consistent standards compliance and operational integrity, while maintaining a comprehensive information technology security framework that meets the rigorous demands of today's healthcare environment.

About American Specialty Health

American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) is one of the nation's premier independent and privately owned specialty health organizations offering technology-enabled services for benefits management and administrative services for health plans, and partners with employers, associations, and others. ASH currently covers 62+ million members nationwide. With offices in California and Indiana, ASH has more than 1,700 employees.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health equity, workplace mental health, health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA Accredits and Certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also Recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make informed health care choices. NCQA can also be found at Twitter/X @ncqa and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About HITRUST

HITRUST is the leader in cybersecurity assurance used in risk management and compliance, offering certification programs for the application and validation of security, privacy, and AI controls. Informed by 60+ standards and frameworks, HITRUST's threat–adaptive approach delivers relevant, reliable assurance through multiple assessment options, an ecosystem of 100+ independent assessment firms, centralized quality review and certification, and a robust SaaS platform that powers the program and process. For more than 17 years, HITRUST has been widely recognized as the most trusted solution to establish, maintain, and demonstrate security capabilities for risk management and compliance.

