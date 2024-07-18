American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA): WHAT IMPACT DO VIDEO GAMES HAVE ON OUR HEARING?

NEW POLL FINDS VIDEO GAMERS' RISK HEARING LOSS BUT ARE WILLING TO HAVE SAFE LISTENING FEATURES ON GAMEPLAY DEVICES

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BACKGROUND:

There is comparatively little information about the state of video gamers' hearing and their listening habits, as well as their interest in hearing protection. According to a new poll that is a collaboration of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA); the World Health Organization (WHO)/Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); and the WHO Collaborating Center for Rehabilitation in Global Health Systems at the University of Lucerne, younger adults (ages 18 to 35) who play video games are regularly putting their hearing at risk, and some are already experiencing hearing difficulties. However, once informed of the potential for hearing loss, the majority of video gamers say they are likely to change their listening habits and are very receptive to proposed safe listening features for video game devices.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9277051-asha-who-paho-poll-video-games-hearing/

SOME MORE KEY FINDINGS:

More than three-quarters regularly engage in activities that can be detrimental to hearing, including 52% who use headphones for long periods or at loud volumes.

Over one-third of video gamers report hearing difficulties. Among that group, one quarter feel their video gaming habits have contributed to their hearing issues.

Less than a third of video gamers overall feel they are at risk of hearing loss from playing video games.

More than two-thirds say they are likely to change their habits after being informed about the potential for hearing loss from unsafe listening habits while video gaming.

The features proposed by WHO to make listening safer are generally well received, with the majority reporting they would be likely to use them and few believing there would be a negative impact on their gaming experience.

Lindsay S. Creed, AuD, CCC-A, Associate Director of Audiology Practices at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) discusses more results of this poll and how it could lead to new WHO safe listening guidelines. She also shares some quick and easy tips on how gamers can proactively protect their hearing.

For more information, please visit www.asha.org

MORE ABOUT LINDSAY S. CREED:

Lindsay S. Creed, AuD, CCC-A is an Associate Director of Audiology Practices at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA). Her work interests include over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid policy and service delivery models, auditory rehabilitation, pediatric & educational audiology, and hearing conservation. She completed her Doctor of Audiology degree at Towson University and her Bachelor of Arts in Hearing and Speech Sciences at the University of Maryland-College Park. Prior to joining ASHA, she worked at an Ear, Nose, & Throat practice in Baltimore, MD, where she specialized in pediatric assessment and hearing aids.

MEDIA CONTACT: Joseph Cerquone, Senior Director of Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)