American Staffing Association Announces National Staffing Employee Week

Temporary and Contract Employees to Be Honored Sept. 9-15

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary and contract workers from across the U.S. will be celebrated during National Staffing Employee Week, Sept. 9-15, the American Staffing Association announced today.

National Staffing Employee Week is a time to recognize and honor the nearly 13 million temporary and contract workers employed in virtually every occupation and industry in the labor market. Four out of 10 staffing employees work in higher-skill occupations.

National Staffing Employee Week recognizes outstanding staffing employees throughout the United States.

Throughout the week, ASA member companies will host various events and activities to recognize and thank their staffing employees. These celebrations will include award ceremonies, appreciation luncheons, and social media campaigns showcasing the stories and successes of staffing employees.

"Temporary and contract employees provide the essential support, expertise, and flexibility that organizations need to be successful," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at ASA. "National Staffing Employee Week provides a unique opportunity to recognize the millions of temporary employees and contractors whose achievements help bolster the economy every day."

More information on National Staffing Employment Week can be found at americanstaffing.net.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

