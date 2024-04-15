American Staffing Association Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Professional Development Program to Address Today's Industry Challenges

"Staffing Pro Stacks" debut focuses on accelerating success in

Sales, Recruiting, and Leadership

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Staffing Association today launched Staffing Pro Stacks, a transformative and innovative professional development program for staffing professionals.

ASA Staffing Pro Stacks is a career-building credentialing program that allows staffing professionals to elevate their performance and expertise through online, self-paced learning experiences developed and led by renowned industry experts. Learners will also engage with fellow participants in online discussions.

Staffing Pro Stacks debuts with three courses—sales, recruiting, and leadership—with additional courses to come. This credentialing program is geared toward those with several years of industry experience and allows staffing professionals to build upon their skills in sequential fashion.

"The ASA Staffing Pro Stacks program is designed for professionals who are looking to take their careers in the staffing and recruiting industry to the next level," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at the American Staffing Association. "ASA's team has worked closely with top experts in the fields of staffing and learning development to create unique experiences that will help staffing professionals gain critical knowledge they can use in the real world."

Learn more about Staffing Pro Stacks at americanstaffing.net/pro-stacks.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

