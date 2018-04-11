American Standard Launches Exclusive Branded Restrooms in Atlanta Braves SunTrust Park

Located on the main level, these unique women's and men's bathrooms include decorative murals that celebrate the American Standard products integrated with popular baseball imagery. The illustrations – which incorporate clever factoids about water use and the ballpark – were created by Midwest artist Adam Turman, whose bold style uniquely blends elements from both storied organizations.

These branded restrooms exclusively feature American Standard toilets, urinals, sinks, faucets and showerheads, which were selected for their innovative technologies that deliver reliable operation with heavy use, while also saving water and energy costs. In addition, restrooms throughout the ballpark – on the general and club levels, plus employee locker rooms – showcase these same stylish, durable and water-efficient fixtures and faucets.

"Our goal in this exciting new partnership was to provide a more comfortable experience for the fans while helping the organization to save money through the durable and water-efficient commercial bathroom fixtures and faucets from American Standard," said Chris Brown, vice president of sales for LIXIL Americas, the division under which American Standard operates. "Our comprehensive commercial product offerings are built to withstand the high-traffic use they will receive in SunTrust Park for years to come, while providing high-style to this modern sports facility."

Designed to serve as the centerpiece of The Battery Atlanta™, a state-of-the-art new lifestyle district, SunTrust Park is surrounded by diverse entertainment experiences including restaurants, retail, theater, office, hotel and residential housing. The significantly increased foot traffic to the ballpark in its new and comfortable location required modern facilities that could keep up with this level of demand.

"SunTrust Park now accommodates traffic for more than 41,000 fans and our employees, so we needed public restroom fixtures designed to work flawlessly while holding up to the demands of public use," said Mike Plant, president and CEO of Braves development. "We chose American Standard because their plumbing fixtures and faucets are stylish and also meet the performance standards required for commercial restrooms, including sustainability, maximum hygiene and overall user comfort."

The restrooms in SunTrust Park showcase several innovative American Standard faucets and fixtures designed to provide optimum performance:

Pillar tap metering faucets with an extended spout, which are ADA-compliant and feature easy push-on operation and an automatic shut-off after every 10-second water flow cycle.

Durable Lucerne wall-mounted sinks featuring a "D"-shaped bowl that prevents side splashing and a contoured back for more wash space.

Afwall Millennium FloWise elongated wall-hung toilets matched with 1.28 gallons per flush (gpf) manual flush valves that provide powerful flushing along with water conserving operation.

WaterSense-certified ultra high-efficiency Washbrook FloWise universal urinals operating with a manual flush valve using only 0.125 gpf.

ABOUT AMERICAN STANDARD

American Standard makes life healthier, safer and more beautiful at home, at work and in our communities. For more than 140 years, the brand has innovated and created products that improve daily living in and around the bathroom and kitchen for residential and commercial customers. It has been recognized with more than 35 product innovation and design awards in the past five years. American Standard is part of LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials products and services. Learn more at americanstandard.com, or follow us at facebook.com/AmericanStandardPlumbing, twitter.com/AmStandard, youtube.com/AmericanStandard01, Pinterest.com/amstandard, Instagram.com/american_standard.

ABOUT LIXIL CORPORATION

LIXIL is a global leader in the housing and building industry. Our unique portfolio spans everything from technologies that revolutionize how we interact with water in our daily lives, to a full lineup of products and services for housing and major architectural projects. Delivering core strengths in water, kitchen, housing, and building technologies, our brands including LIXIL, American Standard, GROHE, DXV, INAX, and Permasteelisa are leaders in the industries and regions in which they operate. LIXIL operates in more than 150 countries and employs more than 70,000 people, bringing together function, quality, and design to make people's lives better and more delightful – wherever they are.

Learn more at www.lixil.com, facebook.com/lixilgroup and www.linkedin.com/company/lixil-group.

ATLANTA BRAVES, the Braves script, tomahawk, and all Braves-related elements are trademarks and © of Atlanta National League Baseball Club, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ™ & © 2018 Atlanta National League Baseball Club, LLC.

The Battery Atlanta™ is a trademark of BDC Retail I, LLC.

