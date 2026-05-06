American Steel and Aluminum Opens New 50,000-Square-Foot Syracuse Facility, Expanding Operations to Meet Surging Demand

The addition strengthens ASA's capacity to serve growing markets, including data center infrastructure, reinforcing the company's commitment to domestic manufacturing and vertically integrated production.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Steel and Aluminum (ASA) , a vertically integrated contract manufacturer, today opened a new 50,000 square-foot facility in Syracuse, New York. The investment adds significant manufacturing and processing capacity to meet accelerating demand from customers in data center infrastructure, defense, renewable energy, and industrial manufacturing.

American Steel and Aluminum American Steel and Aluminum

This marks the second ASA facility in Syracuse, and represents ASA's continued commitment to investing ahead of customer needs. As domestic demand for traceable, high-performance components intensifies across critical sectors, the additional footprint enables ASA to increase throughput, shorten lead times, and bring new processing capabilities closer to the customers.

"If you want to be a true partner to your customers, you have to be willing to invest in the capacity and capability to back it up," said Sam Blatchford, President of American Steel and Aluminum. "This expansion is a direct response to what we're hearing from the market. Our customers in data centers, defense, and energy are scaling fast, and they need a domestic manufacturer who can scale with them. That's exactly what we're building in Syracuse."

The operations expansion comes at a crucial moment for American manufacturing. The buildout of both data center and energy capacity is generating growing demand for precision-manufactured steel components and infrastructure products. Defense programs, developers, and OEMs are seeking supply-chain partners who can deliver traceability, quality, and reliability without offshore risk.

ASA's vertically integrated model (controlling production from raw domestic steel through finished, delivered product) gives the company a distinct advantage in meeting these requirements. The facility addition extends that model with additional space for processing, fabrication, and fulfillment, enabling ASA to take on larger volumes and more complex production work across its growing customer base.

ASA now operates more than 450,000 square feet of manufacturing and processing space across facilities in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, and New Hampshire. The company's Syracuse locations are key hubs for steel processing and distribution, and the expanded footprint positions it to play an even larger role in ASA's growth strategy.

About American Steel and Aluminum

American Steel and Aluminum (ASA) is a vertically integrated contract manufacturer with more than two centuries of innovation. ASA controls its entire supply chain, delivering traceable, high-performance components to customers across defense and shipbuilding, data center infrastructure, renewable energy, battery storage, and industrial OEM manufacturing. Backed by advanced capital equipment, a proven quality system, and a partnership approach built on earned trust, ASA solves its customers' toughest production challenges to reduce bottlenecks, shorten lead times, and eliminate supply-chain risk. ASA is headquartered in the Northeastern US with facilities in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, and New Hampshire.

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SOURCE American Steel and Aluminum